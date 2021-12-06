Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz Named 'Leader Of The Year' At The SBC Awards North America 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Schwartz, the Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse online casino and sportsbook brands, has been named 'Leader of the Year' at the SBC Awards North America 2021.

The well-respected SBC Gaming media group created these awards to acknowledge and reward the expertise and innovation of North America's leading operators in this fast growing, high-tech industry that have exhibited excellence in the past year. The 'Leader of the Year' award was selected by a diverse panel of judges from some of the industry's most successful companies.

"I am extremely proud of RSI's accomplishments this year and very appreciative and humbled to have won this award, but success takes a team and we've assembled a best-in-class team with deep industry experience," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "It is their commitment and passion to continually advance the operations, quality of our product and overall customer experience that drives our innovation and RSI's success."

Richard Schwartz co-founded RSI in 2012 and was named Chief Executive Officer in August 2021 after serving as President since inception.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in New York City on December 2, 2021, in front of an audience of 500 senior executives. The SBC Awards North America ceremony was held on the final evening of SBC Summit North America, the biggest conference and trade show for the sports betting and iGaming industries in the US and Canada, which took place at Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey The Summit convened some of the most influential members of the North American gaming industry, including Mr. Schwartz, who was a speaker.

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

