SmartKem, Inc. to Exhibit its TRUFLEX® Technology at Finetech Japan, 8-10 December 2021

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc., a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, will be exhibiting at Finetech Japan, one of the world's leading shows for the display industry.

SmartKem's TRUFLEX® is a full transistor stack design and process platform that produces transistors that are flexible, bendable, wearable, and lightweight. These can be used in several applications including miniLED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors, and integrated logic circuits.

At Finetech Japan, SmartKem will be showcasing its flexible OTFT backplanes which it believes will enable the high performance displays of tomorrow, its Fingerprint on Display (FOD), which are lower cost and larger area displays for mobile phones, and its miniLED active matrix backplanes that are high current and ultrabright for FALD and miniLED display applications.

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre of Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including approximately 120 issued patents.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

