Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer And Chief Information Officer

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group (GPG), a division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, is pleased to announce two new additions to its leadership team. Ashley George, previously vice president, finance, for GPG has been promoted to chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president, global finance; and Chris Fallon joins GPG as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Ashley George, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President, Global Finance, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group

In George's new role, she will be responsible for providing exceptional global finance leadership and strategic direction for GPG, working closely with the rest of the executive leadership team to ensure company programs align with financial plans and support GPG's continued success and growth.

"Ashley continues to establish herself as an invaluable asset to the business, both through her wealth of experience in finance as well as her incredible leadership capabilities," said Cheri Phyfer, president, GPG. "She was a clear choice for this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working even more closely with her in her new role."

George joined GPG in 2018 as vice president, finance, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in finance, cross-functional leadership, business analysis and strategic planning. Prior to her current role, she was responsible for leading global FP&A for Moen North America and the global finance organization for House of Rohl.

Preceding her roles with GPG, George spent 18 years in finance with Kimberly-Clark, where she held roles of increasing responsibility across their consumer and B2B businesses with both North American and international responsibilities.

Originally from the Cleveland, Ohio, area, George received her undergraduate degree in Finance from Penn State University and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southern Methodist University.

Fallon brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role at GPG. He previously served as a senior vice president of technology for Starbucks Coffee Co., where he championed digital innovation strategy, instituted new processes and methodologies, and led teams as they executed a technology roadmap that supported company growth.

As the new CIO, Fallon's focus will be on driving company growth and competitive advantage through digital transformation and capitalizing on innovative technology.

"We are confident in Chris' ability to help propel the company forward by leveraging his technical skill set and ability to build dynamic relationships," said Phyfer. "His proven track record with emerging technology and innovations, coupled with his 'people first' mindset, make him an exemplary leader. We are thrilled to have him join our organization."

Originally from Cleveland, Fallon received his undergraduate degree from Kent State University and continued his education with a certificate in supply chain management from DePaul University and MBA in finance and technology from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Chicago.

About Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group

Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group (GPG) is currently anchored by Moen®, the #1 faucet brand in North America, and also includes several brands under the House of Rohl™ including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert™. Together the brands serve a range of consumer segments offering the highest luxury with distinctive style, innovation and quality. The GPG provides the foundation to support a multi-brand business focused on accelerating growth.

Chris Fallon, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group

