Heaven's Door Spirits™ Announces Release of The Bootleg Series Vol III

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heaven's Door Spirits, which boasts a growing collection of exceptional whiskeys, announced today the release of its Bootleg Series Vol III.

Heaven's Door Bootleg Vol III

Named in tribute to Bob Dylan's famed series of album collections, the highly acclaimed Bootleg Series is a portfolio of rare whiskeys and special blends released annually. The 2019 inaugural release of The Bootleg Series (Vol I), received The Chairman's Trophy and was named to the Top 100 Spirits at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2020. The second release in the series (Vol II, 2020) was awarded Finished Bourbon of the Year at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition and was a 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge Finalist, earning 94 points. Both quickly sold out upon release.

The 2021 Bootleg Series release features a cask strength 13-year-old Kentucky Bourbon, finished in Vino de Naranja Casks. Native to Southern Spain, these casks are used to age an exclusive type of white wine utilizing a fully natural process that create a unique hue of orange in the finished wine. Bottled at cask strength, Heaven's Door secondarily aged its mature Kentucky bourbon for almost a year in Vino de Naranja Casks, imparting a subtle sweetness, rich dark amber color and a multi layered flavor profile.

The Bootleg Series Vol III is presented in a handmade ceramic bottle featuring Bob Dylan's painting, Sunday Afternoon, which showcases radiant coloring and brush strokes to illustrate a boating scene from the shore. Each bottle is housed in an individually numbered, handmade leather journal with ornate detailing that nods to traditional Southern Spanish architecture.

"I really look forward to each year's Bootleg release, as it's our opportunity to introduce some of our rarest and most innovative whiskeys," said Heaven's Door Master Blender, Ryan Perry. "The Bootleg Series Vol III allowed us to experiment with our first ever Kentucky bourbon release, one of which was aged for 13 years before our Vino de Naranja barrel finishing - pretty amazing! We're really pleased with the final result, I just wish we had more bottles to offer all our loyal fans."

With only 3,949 bottles released at a suggested retail price of $545.00, The Bootleg Series Vol III will be available at select retailers nationwide in early December.

Bootleg Vol III is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or with a splash of water and features the following characteristics:

Age: 13 Years

Proof: 121.2

ABV: 60.6%

Nose: Rich and approachable body with notes of grilled peach, rye, and buttered popcorn

Palate: Sweet and spicy with notes of dark honey, black pepper, cherry and toasted oak

Finish: Sugared with notes of cream soda, candied orange, chocolate and graham cracker

The Heaven's Door portfolio of award-winning whiskeys includes Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (92 proof, $79.99 SRP). Heaven's Door is the perfect melding of art and craft with each bottle featuring Bob Dylan's unique ironwork sculptures.

Heaven's Door's portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via Reservebar.com/collections/heavens-door. For more information about the brand visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC:

Heaven's Door Spirits is a partnership between legendary musician and visual artist Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership ("SIP"). Heaven's Door Spirits is the perfect blend of art and craft and is Bob Dylan's first and only consumer brand partnership in his 50 year career. Website: www.heavensdoor.com.

About Bob Dylan:

Rough And Rowdy Ways, released in June, is Bob Dylan's first album of new songs since becoming the only songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016; an award bestowed upon him by the Swedish Academy "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." He has released seven studio albums within the past 23-years; a creative span that also included the recording of an Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning composition, "Things Have Changed," from the film Wonder Boys, in 2001; a worldwide best-selling memoir, Chronicles Vol. 1, which spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, in 2004 and was recently named the greatest rock memoir of all time by Rolling Stone. He is the recipient of the Officier de la Legion d'honneur in 2013, Sweden's Polar Music Award in 2000, a Doctorate from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and numerous other honors.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records around the world. Rough And Rowdy Ways is the artist's 39th studio album, and among the most popular and critically acclaimed of his career. The album debuted in the Top Ten in 13 countries, including #1 chart entries in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland, #2 positions in The United States, Australia and Belgium, #3 in Sweden, and #4 in France and Italy. Rough And Rowdy Ways is the artist's 18th studio album to debut in the U.S. Top 10.

About Spirits Investment Partners:

Spirits Investment Partners ("SIP") is a boutique spirits innovation and brand development company comprised of a team of highly seasoned professionals with expertise in new product development, branding, sales, marketing, structured finance and investing.

©2021 Heaven's Door Spirits. Please Drink Heaven's Door Responsibly

(PRNewsfoto/Heaven's Door Spirits)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heaven's Door Spirits, LLC