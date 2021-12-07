Last Minute Gaming Gifts from OtterBox

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay off the naughty list with last minute holiday shopping deals from OtterBox. With a full line of gaming accessories made specifically for an easy transition between console and cloud gaming, OtterBox has a product for gamers of every level on your list.

The OtterBox Gaming portfolio encompasses a wide range of accessories that enhance the gaming experience together or as a stand-alone:

Mobile Gaming Clip makes gaming on a mobile device a breeze. Mobile Gaming Clip fits any mobile device and easily connects to Xbox wireless controllers for daily gameplay.

Power up your controller with Swappable Controller Batterie s. Swappable Batteries feature quick-release batteries that swap on the fly with one hand.

Keep game play going on mobile devices with Folding Wireless Power Bank . Folding Wireless Power Bank fast charges your phone on the go in landscape or portrait mode.

Controller Shell for Xbox wireless controllers gives a pro-level experience. Featuring non-slip, sweat-reducing grips, the Controller Shell elevates gaming at home or on-the-go to the next level.

Pair the Easy Grab Case with Gaming Glass Privacy Guard for a perfect mobile gaming experience on your smartphone. The Easy Grab case dissipates heat from the device and Gaming Glass keeps the screen private in landscape mode to prevent visual hacking. Both offer 360-degree protection so everyday bumps, drops and scratches won't interrupt gameplay.

Store all your gaming essentials in the Gaming Carry Case . This protective, water-resistant case fits all the OtterBox gaming products and has a built-in stand on top perfect for gaming with a mobile device.

Order with standard shipping by Dec. 10 and express shipping by Dec. 16 to ensure everything arrives in time for Santa to put it under the tree. Check out all these products and more at otterbox.com.

