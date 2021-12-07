New Apprenticeship and Effective Spend Formalize Partnership to Bring Tech Careers to Talent in Underrepresented Communities

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Apprenticeship (NEW), a Federally registered tech apprenticeship program, and Effective Spend , an Austin-based digital marketing agency, are formalizing their partnership after successfully collaborating since 2018. NEW and Effective Spend are creating tech-focused opportunities for underrepresented job-seekers with a passion for digital marketing. The partnership will work to address current tech labor shortages and skills gaps to offer a pipeline of capable, position-ready candidates to the industry.

(PRNewsfoto/New Apprenticeship)

NEW and Effective Spend are creating job opportunities for underrepresented talent with a passion for digital marketing.

Effective Spend's knowledge has been integral in providing thought leadership to apprentices in NEW's programs. Through partnered instruction and curriculum design, NEW has leveraged Effective Spend's digital marketing expertise to equip current and past apprentices with the necessary tech skills to thrive in early-career roles. NEW's curriculum creation process provides customized training and ensures apprentices obtain all the skills necessary to prosper in their specific roles. Effective Spend has already benefited from the NEW "learn while you earn" apprenticeship model. The company currently employs several talented individuals who began as apprentices in NEW's program and are succeeding in their careers.

In a study recently conducted by WILEY , global research and education organization, almost 70% of workplaces in the U.S. acknowledge lacking diversity in their businesses. NEW and Effective Spend are conscious of the pressing need for diversity in tech and seek to open doors to underrepresented candidates while providing superior education and coaching.

"As Effective Spend continues to grow, we are committed to celebrating diversity and honoring the unique backgrounds, ideas, and voices represented here. We are excited to partner with NEW to help uncover and magnify opportunities for underrepresented talent. Effective Spend believes that workplace diversity efforts start well before someone joins the company, and we feel confident that our partnership with NEW will help us achieve our goals" - Natalia Wulfe CMO at Effective Spend.

Both companies are experiencing significant growth and will utilize this momentum to bring their goals to fruition. NEW recently closed $2.5M in seed funding led by ECMC Group's Education Impact Fund to expand its team and reach, and Effective Spend recently purchased a new 20,000 sq. ft. office space to accommodate their growing team.

"Effective Spend has been an early adopter to the apprenticeship movement, I believe primarily in their dedication to training and creating supportive communities for their employees.

It's really exciting to deepen our relationship with them and support their goals of creating an equitable environment for emerging digital marketing leaders as they continue to grow." - Jermaine Malcom, Head of Growth Partnerships at NEW.

Effective Spend will acquire more apprentices specializing in digital marketing and digital content. The Creative Designer Strategist will merge digital design and data analysis to inform high-level performance-oriented creative and strategy to be presented to clients. Selected individuals for the Digital Marketing Specialist (PPC) and Digital Content Specialist (SEO) roles will obtain extensive training on PPC or SEO depending on their team while working directly with clients to help them grow high-quality web traffic and increase conversions. The roles will work with an expert team to learn industry best practices and master the technology tools and analytical skills that have helped Effective Spend deliver superior digital marketing services to their clients.

NEW and Effective Spend anticipate a rewarding partnership driven by aligned missions, a belief in continuing education and training, and cohesive goals for the tech industry.

About New Apprenticeship

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. In January 2022, NEW is launching an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Apprenticeship to help continue providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW's experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit: NewApprenticeship.com . Employers can learn more about NEW's talent solution here .

