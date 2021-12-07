Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health Demonstrate Innovation in Oncology Through Extensive Hematology/Oncology Data to Be Presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

The institutions' latest advances in hematology/oncology will be showcased through 31 scheduled presentations, including 15 oral presentations
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will present expansive new hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in Atlanta, Georgia (and virtually) from December 11-14, 2021. A total of 31 abstracts have been accepted, with data focusing on the latest surgical and treatment advancements in blood cancers, including pediatric hematology, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)

"Our dynamic teams of nationally renowned cancer specialists and researchers have a deep and ongoing commitment to innovative research in blood cancers, which we proudly look forward to demonstrating through our vast lineup of data at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director for Clinical Services, Rutgers Cancer Institute; System Director of Medical Oncology and Oncology Lead for Combined Medical Group, RWJBarnabas Health, who is also an attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. "RWJBarnabas Health, together with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, is dedicated to advancing cancer treatments, patient care and ultimately, transforming patient outcomes, with the goal of one day eradicating the disease," adds Dr. Evens, who is also Associate Vice Chancellor, Clinical Innovation and Data Analytics, at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:

  • Current NCCN guidelines recommend 1 of 3 first-line regimens for stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL). Data from CONNECT, the first real-world observational survey of physicians, patients and caregivers in cHL was designed to understand the decision-making process when selecting a first-line cHL treatment regimen for stage III or IV cHL, and gain insights into physicians' preferred regimens and factors that influence their treatment choices.
  • Data from a large multicenter real-world evidence analysis of autoimmune (AI) diseases and lymphoma examining the impact of AI diseases on patient outcome across varying lymphoma subtypes, including the role of immunosuppressive medications.
  • Data from a large retrospective real-world evidence study of newly-diagnosed Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) patients. Treatment of older patients with PCNSL is challenging due to the prevalence of comorbidities, frailty and complexities with effective delivery of chemotherapy. This study analyzed post-induction treatment patterns and outcomes across 20 U.S. academic centers.
  • Research that revealed Sirt1 as a novel therapeutic target in T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL). T-ALL is an aggressive hematological malignancy that affects both children and adults, and 20%-50% of patients show primary resistance or relapse after treatment, and ultimately die from their disease.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract and
Session No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time           

Abstract 50
(Session 627)

A Large Multicenter Real-World Evidence
(RWE) Analysis of Autoimmune (AI)
Diseases and Lymphoma: Histologic
Associations, Disease Characteristics,
Survival, and Prognostication

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. EST

Abstract 117

(Session 905)

Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical,
Economic, and Humanistic Burden in Triple-
Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Analysis
of the Connect® Multiple Myeloma (MM)
Disease Registry

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST

Abstract 184
(Session 905)

A Multi-Center Retrospective Review of
COVID-19 Outcomes in Patients with
Lymphoid Malignancy

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. EST

 

Abstract 160 
(Session 653)

Early, Deep, and Durable Responses, and
Low Rates of Cytokine Release Syndrome
with REGN5458, a BCMAxCD3 Bispecific
Monoclonal Antibody, in a Phase 1/2 First-in-
Human Study in Patients with
Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
(RRMM)

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:45 p.m. EST

Abstract 231 
(Session 624)

Frontline Treatment with Single Agent
Pembrolizumab (PEM) Followed By AVD
Chemotherapy for Classic Hodgkin
Lymphoma: Updated Results and Correlative
Analysis

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 323

(Session 636)

PI3-Kinase Deletion Dysregulates Autophagy
in HSCs and Promotes Myelodysplasia

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST

Abstract 357

(Session 603)

Pervasive Hypermutation of Super-Enhancer
Regions Dysregulates Oncogene Expression
in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST

Abstract 455 
(Session 627)

High-Grade B-Cell Lymphoma, Not
Otherwise Specified (HGBL, NOS):
Characteristics, Treatment, and Outcomes
from 17 Academic US Centers

Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST

Abstract 532 
(Session 627)

Practice Patterns Pre-CART for Aggressive
B-Cell Lymphomas: Patient Selection and
Real World Salvage and Bridging Practices

Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. EST

Session 605

 

Molecular Pharmacology and Drug
Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Targeting
Mitochondrial Survival Pathways

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2:45-4:15 p.m. EST

Abstract 814 
(Session 623)

Phase II Study of Venetoclax in Combination
with Obinutuzumab and Bendamustine in
Patients with High Tumor Burden Follicular
Lymphoma As Front Line Therapy
(PrECOG 0403)

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. EST

Abstract 878 
(Session 624)

Novel Salvage Regimens Lead to Better
Response and Survival in Relapsed
Refractory Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma after
Autologous Stem Cell Transplant

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 884 
(Session 627)

Outcomes and Treatment Patterns in Patients
with Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma after
Failure of Anti-CD19 CAR T-Cell Therapy

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 879

(Session 624)

Effect of Brentuximab Vedotin Addition to
Chemotherapy and Prognostic Factors in
Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Hodgkin
Lymphoma: A Large Multi-Trial Analysis
Based on Individual Patient Data

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. EST

Abstract 917

(Session 901)

Grapes: Trivia Game Increases Sickle Cell
Disease Knowledge in Patients and Providers
and Mitigates Health Biases

Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:15 p.m. EST

Poster Presentations

Abstract and
Session No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time           

Abstract 1460 
(Session 627)

Connect® Lymphoma Disease Registry:
A US-Based, Prospective, Observational Cohort
Study

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST

Abstract 1390 
(Session 624)

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; Real-World
Observations from Physicians, Patients, and
Caregivers on the Disease and Its Treatment
(CONNECT): Observations of Physicians on
Treatment and Interim PET-Adapted Regimens

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 1966 
(Session 905)

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; Real-World
Observations from Physicians, Patients, and
Caregivers on the Disease and Its Treatment
(CONNECT)—a Cross-Sectional Survey of
Patients with Stage III or IV Classical
Hodgkin Lymphoma Compared By Age

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 1428 
(Session 627)

Older Patients with Primary Central Nervous
System Lymphoma (PCNSL): Real World
Evidence (RWE) of Prognostication and
Outcomes with Post-Induction Therapy

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 1347

(Session 623)

Production of Anti-Spike Antibodies in
Response to COVID Vaccine in Lymphoma
Patients

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 1491

(Session 634)

Surpass-ET Trial: A Phase 3, Open-Label,
Multicenter, Randomized, Active-Controlled
Study to Assess Pharmacokinetics and
Compare the Efficacy, Safety, and
Tolerability of P1101 Vs Anagrelide As
Second Line Therapy for Essential
Thrombocythemia

Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST

Abstract 2213 
(Session 602)

The Atlas of Blood Cancer Genomes (ABCG)
Project: A Comprehensive Molecular
Characterization of Leukemias and
Lymphomas

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 2403 
(Session 621)

ALK-Negative Anaplastic Large Cell
Lymphomas Encompass Distinct Subgroups
Including an ALK-Positive-like Subgroup
with Favorable Prognosis

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 2457 
(Session 624)

A Multi-Institution Analysis of Relapsed
Lymphoma Occurring during Pregnancy
Including Pharmacokinetics with Antenatal
Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

 

Abstract 2467 
(Session 624)

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; Real-World
Observations from Physicians, Patients, and
Caregivers on the Disease and Its Treatment
(CONNECT): Physician First-Line Treatment
Preferences for Stage III or IV Classical
Hodgkin Lymphoma

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 2221 
(Session 603)

Sirt1 Is a Novel Therapeutic Target in T-ALL

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 3853 
(Session 704)

Real World Evidence (RWE) of Safety,
Efficacy, and Outcomes of CD19 CAR-T
Therapy in 20 Patients with Solid Organ
Transplant (SOT)-Related Post-Transplant
Lymphoproliferative Disorder (PTLD)

Monday, December 13, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 3407 
(Session 614)

Maximal Tolerated Dose Determined for
Venetoclax in Combination with Liposomal
Vincristine in Patients with Relapsed or
Refractory Ph-Negative T-Cell or B-Cell
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results of
Phase 1 Portion of ECOG-ACRIN EA9152

Monday, December 13, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 3396 
(Session 614)

Impact of Age, Body Surface Area, and Body
Mass Index on Pegaspargase Toxicity and
Pharmacokinetics: A Report from the DFCI
ALL Consortium

Monday, December 13, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 3485

(Session 618)

Performance of Next Generation Sequencing
for Minimal Residual Disease Detection for
Pediatric Patients with Acute Lymphoblastic
Leukemia: Results from the Prospective
Clinical Trial DFCI 16-001

Monday, December 13, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

Abstract 3100

(Session 114)

Real-World Experience of Patients with
Sickle Cell Disease Treated with Voxelotor:
A Multicenter, Retrospective Study

Monday, December 13, 2021, 6-8 p.m. EST

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

For journalists – contact:
Krista Didzbalis 
Media Relations Assistant 
908-812-6114
krista.didzbalis@rutgers.edu

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:
844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rutgers-cancer-institute-of-new-jersey-and-rwjbarnabas-health-demonstrate-innovation-in-oncology-through-extensive-hematologyoncology-data-to-be-presented-at-the-63rd-american-society-of-hematology-annual-meeting-and-exposition-301438475.html

SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.