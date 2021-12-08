[24]7.ai Extends Omnichannel CX Leadership with Expanded Conversational AI Capabilities; Introduces New Ways to Learn About Engagement Cloud Products Industry-leading conversational AI platform uniquely blends AI and Human Intelligence to help deliver effortless experiences across customer interaction channels

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced several significant enhancements to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud™️, the industry's first integrated suite of applications designed to power both voice and digital interactions. Powerful applications, overarching low-code self-serve capabilities across the [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud platform, new features, tools, and integrations make it even easier to rapidly build and deploy world-class customer experience solutions.

[24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer experience solutions

A major enhancement to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud is the introduction of [24]7.ai Learning Center, a new self-paced education services offering designed to help clients learn about [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud. This helps business leaders learn how to maximize applications to improve both virtual agents and live agent performance.

New Features and Benefits of [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud Platform

The following are some of the key features and capabilities that have been recently added to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud:

Omnichannel conversations experience – A no-code interface enables business users to build and deploy bots and context-aware conversation flows with [24]7 Conversations. Users can design and deploy digital or voice bots in a few days, with personalization based on channel, user profile, history of communication, and business criteria. The platform enables users to build once, and deploy anywhere, across synchronous and asynchronous messaging channels. This includes a native messaging experience with the ability to automatically deploy rich content types across multiple messaging platforms.



Conversational AI to drive better automation – Edge AI for work-from-home (WFH) Agents, improves compliance through user identity verification, challenge screen, and team-lead intervention. Automatic Model Monitoring (AMMO), an extension of the Model Workbench capability, allows continuous monitoring of intent models, and alerts users in real time with AI optimization opportunities to increase bot containment rates. Model Workbench's unique Universal Dataset helps improve accuracy of Day-0 speech models. In addition to traditional ML models, users can build deep learning models using TensorFlow.



Agent excellence to increase productivity and compliance – Companies can enable work-from-home agents via [24]7.ai Remote, an AI-based workspace/transaction monitoring, real-time system action, and compliance audits by risk teams. This reduces manual audits and turnaround time to act on non-compliant agents. Agents are empowered with outbound SMS capabilities that enable them to proactively reach out to customers, which increases conversion rates, reduces calls, and creates rich conversational experiences.



AI-driven [24]7 Assist to intelligently route customers – Intelligent routing reduces visitor wait times in queues with long wait times, and increases agent utilization. It reduces abandoned and timed out sessions, increases service levels, improves CSAT, boosts agent productivity and customer satisfaction. Agent Assist now integrates with [24]7 Answers and Google CCAI.

For the complete list of recent features, benefits, and updates to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud™, visit the [24]7.ai product release pages.

For deeper insights into how [24]7.ai's investments in AI is driving continuous business impact, please join the webinar "Driving CX impact at Scale with Artificial Intelligence (AI)" on December 9, 2021, 9:00 a.m. Pacific time.

If you are attending Customer Contact Week, December 13-16, 2021, Las Vegas, NV, please stop by exhibit booth #510.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Tejiri Ohwahwa

media@247.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE [24]7.ai