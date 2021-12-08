Actuate Law Drops Anchor in Miami with Wynwood Office at 545wyn

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuate Law LLC, an innovation-forward law firm serving emerging markets and the next generation of business leaders, today announced its new office in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Actuate Law is building out both its team and its new space, which is located at the freshly developed 545wyn by Sterling Bay, Wynwood's first Class A creative office building, a designation that denotes high-quality finishes, modern amenities and a central location within a business epicenter. Acuate Law looks forward to growing alongside the booming Miami tech market.



Randy Rivera, Chief Engagement Officer, Quointec and Dara Tarkowski, managing partner, Actuate Law at the launch party and opening of the Actuate / Quointec office in Miami. (PRNewsfoto/Actuate Law LLC)

Actuate was founded in 2018 in Chicago by big law veterans who wanted to modernize the practice of law. The firm is realizing the founders' vision of fostering genuine relationships, team development and the creation of legal offerings that actually support entrepreneurs. Its official entrance into Wynwood is representative of the connection Actuate has to Miami – clients, cases, and collaboration.



In partnership with Keiser University, Actuate Law has already collaborated on a curriculum for a master's degree in fintech, expected to launch at the university in the fall of 2022. The new program, believed to be one of the first of its kind, is designed to meet the increasing demand for digital-first jobs in fintech with future-forward courses.

"With any curriculum that we introduce, our mission is to upskill the workforce and we're looking at fintech, with Actuate, in the same way," said Robert Keiser, vice chancellor, Keiser University. "There is great interest in fintech but a lack of expertise, while the industry is already moving heavily to e-commerce and new ways to address a credit-based society. By co-creating our master's degree in fintech with Actuate Law, our curriculum will help graduate students differentiate themselves and prepare them to gain more opportunities within the evolving space." The Keiser curriculum was developed in collaboration with Dara Tarkowski, managing partner of Actuate Law, and Randy Rivera, Chief Engagement Officer at Quointec and executive director of FINTEX.



Actuate's legal expertise is designed to serve not only existing organizations, but the founders and entrepreneurs behind them. Among the firm's areas of expertise are fintech and financial services, compliance, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, data privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its team works as strategic partners for tech leaders to help them avoid legal pitfalls and innovate with confidence.

"We are so excited to mark our first physical expansion out of Chicago and into the Miami market. It is inspiring to develop our firm alongside the innovation, entrepreneurship and investments that are happening squarely in Wynwood," said Dara Tarkowski, managing partner, Actuate Law. "Actuate has had long-standing activity in South Florida so we recognize this as the time to make our move to both empower innovators and investors as well as to do our part in preparing a burgeoning workforce in this market. We are thrilled to contribute and grow within the Miami tech ecosystem."

Actuate Law is an innovator in its own right via its tech subsidiary - Quointec, which delivers customized, automated compliance solutions. Quointec allows clients to self-serve compliance and legal advice for common and repeatable issues and leverage counsel strictly for more complex matters.

"Quointec has proven to eliminate redundancies by offloading work that is traditionally tasked to an internal team, while also limiting outside counsel's billable hours - creating realized efficiencies and returns more than three times the investment to implement the technology," said Randy Rivera, Quointec's Chief Engagement Officer. Actuate expects the innovation happening at Quointec to continue to flourish within the Miami tech market.



Actuate's new Wynwood office is designed to reflect its ideologies and as a destination to inspire creativity and collaboration, rather than a daily office space. The firm's decision to lease at 545wyn was influenced by the building's design to be engaging and reflective of the neighborhood's vibrancy.

"We are very excited that Actuate Law will open its first South Florida office location at 545wyn in Miami's fast-growing Wynwood neighborhood," said Andy Gloor, CEO at Sterling Bay. "Actuate, like Sterling Bay, is a Chicago-based company that takes a lot of pride in its forward-thinking industry approach, so selecting Wynwood, an area rapidly evolving into a major epicenter for innovation, makes perfect sense for the future of their business. At the local level, Actuate's new office space at 545wyn will enable their team to hire new employees, expanding Miami's business landscape and delivering new economic and job opportunities to city residents."



For more information or to book a consultation with Actuate Law, please visit www.actuatelaw.com.



For more information on 545wyn, including future leasing opportunities, please visit www.545wyn.com.



About Actuate Law LLC

Actuate Law is not your grandfather's law firm. Founded by Big Law veterans, Chicago-based Actuate blends the nimble entrepreneurialism of a boutique start-up with the wisdom that comes with decades of deftly handling sophisticated litigation, transactional, and compliance matters. We combine talent and technology to craft bespoke legal solutions for the next generation of business leaders. Like the clients we serve, Actuate is constantly striving to achieve the "impossible triangle" of better, faster, and less costly. Our lawyers handle matters across the country in the areas of commercial litigation, class action defense, data security & privacy, e-discovery, financial services, information governance, private client services/trusts & estates, and white collar investigations and litigation. For more information visit, www.actuatelaw.com.



Actuate Law LLC (PRNewsfoto/Actuate Law LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Actuate Law LLC