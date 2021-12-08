AT&T Names MetTel Top Partner Exchange Award Winner for Dedicated and Shared Internet Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a communications and digital transformation leader, has been recognized for the eighth consecutive year as a top AT&T solution provider within AT&T's Partner Exchange Program. MetTel won the AT&T Market Mover Award for Dedicated and Shared Internet solutions in 2021.

MetTel won the award for the highest sales volume within AT&T's Dedicated Internet Service (ADI) and AT&T Internet Access service lines. The award was presented during AT&T's Virtual Fusion conference held the week of October 25, 2021. AT&T's premier Dedicated Internet (ADI) service provides a dedicated, highly secure connection unique to each business customer which is monitored and supported 24/7 by AT&T.

According to AT&T's award statement, "MetTel has long been an exemplary solution provider in AT&T Partner Exchange. They play an integral role in shaping and developing the products and services that our solution providers and customers need to succeed today and in the future. We appreciate their partnership and congratulate them on their continued success."

"We appreciate this leadership recognition from one of our largest partners in a category that many apex AT&T partners are competing for," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "As we move toward a world where security becomes as critical as access to information and network performance, MetTel will be there with our partners driving innovations and best practices that make it both productive and safe to access, analyze and transport network data."

In addition to winning AT&T Partner Exchange awards, MetTel has been recognized annually for excellence in customer service by the Stevie Awards and American Business Awards for the past eight consecutive years. In 2020, MetTel was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services and included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services as well.

MetTel serves a broad range of commercial and government clients including three of the largest SD-WAN installations in North America. Since 2020, MetTel has been awarded more than $2 billion in federal government contracts (with all options) including task orders from Social Security Administration, GSA Infrastructure and Communications Solution (GICS), the Veterans Administration, the US Marine Corps, the US Navy, the Department of Homeland Security, among others.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

