Audi celebrates final model year of the TT RS in the US market with the Audi TT RS Heritage Edition

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audi of America announces a limited offering of 50 special units of the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition that combines the power of the emotive Audi five-cylinder engine heritage along with the storied paint colors that once adorned the Audi Ur-quattro. While still available outside of the U.S., the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition signals the appropriate farewell to the remarkable high-performance coupe following the 2022 model year. The TT and TTS models will continue to be available in international markets and in the U.S. market.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition.

Five heritage color combinations celebrate the legendary five-cylinder engine

For the 2022 model year, a limited number of just 50 highly collectible TT RS models will be available with the Heritage Edition nomenclature that blends five different exterior paints of the past that celebrate the heritage of the Audi Ur-quattro. The legendary Ur-quattro was powered by the storied Audi five-cylinder engine of its time with the modern version supporting the high performance Audi TT RS today. The limited TT RS Heritage Edition is available in five different color combinations, listed below in the five-cylinder firing order, and is limited to only 10 units of each.

Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather and Diamond Silver stitch Helios Blue metallic Diamond Silver leather and Ocean Blue stitch Stone Gray metallic with Crimson Red leather and Jet Gray stitch Tizian Red metallic with Havanna Brown leather and Jet Gray stitch Malachite Green metallic with Cognac Brown leather and Black stitch

The interior leather and contrast stitching combinations are leveraged from the current Audi exclusive portfolio of upholstery selections, and include several first-time color combinations for the U.S. market. To further underline the exclusivity of the limited edition model, the TT RS Heritage Edition exhibits an understated, yet distinctive etch of "HERITAGE EDITION" script followed by the firing order of the five-cylinder engine "1-2-4-5-3", underlined by a "quattro" script in the rear quarter glass on the right side of each car.

Additionally, the TT RS Heritage Edition presents an exclusive list of standard equipment:

20" 5-arm cutter design wheels in bi-color anthracite finish

Audi exclusive etching in rear quarter glass

174 mph top speed limiter

Alcantara covered steering wheel with 12 o'clock marker in leather color

Alcantara covered shift lever

Alu-optic exterior elements including mirror housings

OLED taillights

RS logo floor mats with contrast stitching

Sport exhaust with black tips

Electric spoiler / rear wing delete

Hear that heritage sound? It's legendary performance.

The five-cylinder engine has deep historical roots in Audi's DNA, and is a fundmental pillar of the emotional connection to the Audi Sport brand. The engine has achieved countless victories in motorsports from courses in rally around the world to the tarmac in the IMSA GTO and at the Nuerburgring in the legendary 24-hour race, the 5 cylinder has prevailed. It even earned the "International Engine of the Year Award" nine times in a row since 2010. Yet – it is the unique and distinctive sound of the five-cylinder engine that has captured the emotion of enthusiasts. Due to the odd number of cylinders, and more specifically, the 1-2-4-5-3 firing order, the Audi five-cylinder engine's sound is unmistakable and presents a symphonic rhythm that is accompanied by deep tone characteristics.

Besides its visibility in motorsports, the legendary engine harkens back to the Ur-quattro coupe from the 1980s, and has been a part of just two U.S. market Audi products over the last few years – the Audi TT RS Coupe and RS 3 Sedan. The engine remains one of brand's more powerful engines with 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque that brings the TT RS Coupe from 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

The return of the five-cylinder. A social network comeback

Until 2012, the five-cylinder engine remained absent from the Audi portfolio for nearly 30 years. In 2009, the first Audi TT RS made its global debut in the world markets, and was only a dream to drive on the roads stateside, until Audi of America took a stance to get the car to the U.S. In 2011, Audi of America exhibited a signed petition on Facebook to bring the first generation TT RS to the U.S. market – the petition resulted in an astounding 12,000 signatures in just one month.

After the success of the social media campaign, Audi of America brought the product in limited production run for just two model years, 2012-2013. In both years, Audi of America offered a total of approximately 1,200 highly collectible TT RS models properly outfitted exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, which became the final manual transmission offer in any Audi RS- model, globally.

Fond farewell

While 2022 is the last model year for the TT RS in the U.S., the model will live on in other international markets for some time. The 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition and the 2022 Audi TT RS model are expected to go on sale in the U.S. toward the beginning of 2022. The TT RS celebrated its 10 year anniversary since its introduction as a 2012 model year in the US market.

The limited edition model, no doubt to become a sought after model for enthusiasts and collectors alike, celebrates the victory, performance, and expansive history of the legendary five-cylinder engine for the Audi brand which will continue to be available once the all-new RS 3 goes on sale next summer in the U.S.

MSRP pricing detail

Model 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition $81,450 2022 Audi TT RS $73,200



Prices exclude $1,045 destination charge, sales taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

