Bio-Techne Announces Publication of Lateral Flow Technology Proof-of-Concept Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the publication of an important manuscript in the journal Scientific Reports, a Nature Research journal, showing proof-of-concept of its proprietary lateral flow technology. The manuscript is entitled SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid diagnostic test for resource limited settings . In this manuscript, Bio-Techne scientists demonstrate a method for developing an inexpensive alternate test for diagnosing active COVID-19 infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 with a minimally invasive anterior nares swab sample.

The paper discusses a proof-of-concept lateral flow-based test that identifies the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen with no equipment or laboratory infrastructure to administer. The test rapidly produces results after 15 minutes with a limit of detection of 2.0 x 102 TCID 50 /mL, 87.5% sensitivity, and 100% specificity.

"This manuscript clearly demonstrates the power of our proprietary lateral flow technology," said Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to leveraging this technology while supporting our OEM partnerships going forward."

Bio-Techne intends to utilize its vast collection of proteins, antibodies, and technologies to partner with diagnostic companies to develop additional rapid diagnostic tests and offer custom design and development services for lateral flow assay reagents, test development, and manufacturing.

This is the second publication on Bio-Techne's lateral flow initiatives this year, following the first paper entitled "Use of Lateral Flow Immunoassay to Characterize SARS-CoV-2 RBD-Specific Antibodies and Their Ability to React with the UK, SA and BR P.1 Variant RBDs" published in the journal of Diagnostics, 2021, 11, 1190. This paper demonstrated that lateral flow immunoassay could be a rapid and effective tool for antibody characterization, including epitope classification and surrogate antibody neutralization kinetics.

