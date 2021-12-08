Brands Leverage Tealium To Support Record Volumes On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the largest independent customer data platform (CDP), today announced it supported 14 billion customer events across its platform from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. From mobile app usage to in-store purchases to calls with a customer service center, the events represented any kind of interaction a business had with their customers. This record-breaking number, the largest of its kind globally, represents a 40% increase compared to the same holiday shopping season in 2020, when the platform supported 10 Billion customer interactions.

"Our platform supported record-breaking scale for a few reasons this year," said Mike Anderson, Tealium co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "With people's behavior shifting dramatically due to the pandemic, as well as a more digitally-mature business landscape, we're humbled to see so many brands trust us to help them meet these evolving needs with real-time, best in class customer experiences."

Of Tealium's 850+ global customers, more than 550 businesses partnered with Tealium to prepare their systems for a Black Friday and Cyber Monday unlike any other. Retailers, financial services providers and digital media streaming companies comprised the majority of events supported through Tealium's CDP.

"Consent and opt-out events have doubled in the last year due to the tightening of privacy compliance and security regulations," Anderson said. "We've seen a lot of success with customers who are leveraging our conversion connectors, like the Meta and Google Conversion APIs, which connect their first-party data through Tealium into the targeted advertising experiences. Those events increased 189% this year compared to 2020. Email retargeting was another successful tactic where we saw a 123% year-over-year increase in events."

While retailers welcomed frenzied shoppers across all their channels, there were many other non-retail behaviors that spiked during the weekend too. Global financial services companies supported millions of customers cashing in on loyalty offers and checking their account statuses. The massive media streaming category continues to be at the forefront of changing behavioral indicators as well. American households are now accustomed to multiple TVs playing throughout the house on Thanksgiving, while teens join their families around the table, unwilling to separate with their smartphones.

"If nothing else, the last 18 months have shown the world that you can never get too comfortable with your customer experience strategy. The pandemic combined with signal and cookie loss really surfaced the imperative for a first-party data strategy and a trusted CDP partner that delivers maximum flexibility for businesses to pivot with their customers' needs," said Anderson.

Global organizations, including 62 of the Fortune 500, rely on Tealium to deliver the most complete view of their customers, scaling return on their advertising spend (ROAS) and empowering relevant customer experiences in real time.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include the most trusted customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

