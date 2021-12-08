CiviCO Honors 2021 Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medal Winners

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, in partnership with Governor Jared Polis and all living Colorado governors, CiviCO, a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, honors those who inspire excellence and public service with the Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals. The Governor announced eight recipients for 2021 who will be honored in January 2022 as part of Colorado Leadership Month.

The Medals, established in 2015, represent one of the highest honors bestowed upon citizens and organizations of Colorado for their significant contributions across the state.

"These civic-minded leaders put Colorado on the map for how individuals and organizations work toward moving our state forward in innovative ways," said Governor Polis. "The Governor's Citizenship Medal rewards excellence and tried-and-true dedication to giving back and making our community stronger. I am honored to select and recognize these outstanding trailblazers who are paving the way for leaders in our state and across the nation."

The 2021 categories and recipients are:

Vanguard Legacy Medal — Wellington and Wilma Webb, Former Mayor of Denver and Former General Assemblywoman

Emerging Community Leader Medal — Fabian Jimenez, Lake County High School, Entering First Year – Colorado School of Mines

Growth & Innovation Award — Dan Holt and Kelly Seidl, Founders, BillGO

Public & Community Service Award — Tim Foster, President Emeritus, Colorado Mesa University

Corporate Citizenship Award —Lockheed Martin

COVID-19 Heroes

Jill Ryan, MPH, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Jerry Gryglak, Citizen Journalist and Redditor on Coronavirus

Nick Muerdter, Developer of Appointment Finder

"The 2021 medal and award recipients are all working toward improving the state of Colorado," said Jennifer Landers, executive director of CiviCO. "They are the type of leaders we foster at CiviCO, who help build a vibrant and inclusive community."

RMPBS will air a documentary highlighting the medal recipients on January 20, 2022, and CiviCO will host the live ceremony on January 27 with Governor Polis personally distributing the medals.

To learn about the Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medals and past honorees, visit https://www.theeventcgcm.org/.

ABOUT CiviCO

CiviCO is the premier nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders to improve the state of Colorado through positive actions. To learn how an organization or individual can create positive action for a better Colorado or become a member of the CiviCO community visit www.livecivico.org.

