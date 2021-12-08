Demandbase Hires Brewster Stanislaw as Chief Product Officer; Adds Even More Caliber to Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has welcomed Brewster Stanislaw on board as chief product officer. The seasoned operator and entrepreneur has made an impressive name for himself over the past decade in the MarTech world, serving most recently as director of product at Google. In this role, he was responsible for the MarTech stack that helped scale Google Cloud to $20 billion at ~50% annual growth. Stanislaw brings his extensive experience, technology expertise, and industry knowledge to Demandbase's B2B go-to-market suite. His addition to the executive team signals that the company is planning to invest deeply in product and innovation to continue delivering the most comprehensive, innovative B2B go-to-market solution on the market.

"As a long-time participant in the MarTech ecosystem, I've always admired Demandbase from afar. But when I ran marketing systems in a previous role, I saw first-hand just how transformative Demandbase's solution for B2B go-to-market orgs is. So when the opportunity arose to join the company and build on its already impressive successes, I jumped at the chance," said Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "Digital transformation is fundamentally reshaping the way GTM teams engage with customers and Demandbase is defining that future. The company is already growing rapidly through relentless innovation and a steadfast commitment to customers and I'm deeply excited to work with the team, our customers, and our partners to further accelerate that progress."

Prior to his position with Google, Stanislaw was head of product and strategy at Adobe, where he conceptualized the company's B2B Customer Data Platform. He came to Adobe via the consecutive acquisitions of Marketo and Bizible, where he served as vice president of product and strategy. Previously, Stanislaw spent time as co-founder & chief executive officer at Inside Social, until its acquisition by Simply Measured where he served as Head of Product before it was acquired by Sprout Social.

"All it takes is one glance at Brewster's resume to know he's the real deal," said Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "Not only does he have extraordinary technology chops, but he's also served in product-based leadership positions at some of the most exciting and fastest growing companies in existence. We're getting the best in the industry to oversee and lead our products' evolution. We're beside ourselves with excitement at all the possibilities, and welcome Brewster with open arms."

Stanislaw is a Seattle native, who graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in Philosophy, Politics, Economics and in Communication. Outside of his day job, he is an active angel investor, startup advisor, and mentor.

