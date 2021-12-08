elago's New Accessories Are Perfect Gifts For Any Apple Smart Home.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever lost your Apple TV remote? Remote controls are in the top three of most common things lost in the world. elago's new accessories for the Apple TV help prevent loss and provide other much needed solutions to everyday issues. These awesome products make perfect gifts for anyone in the Apple ecosphere.

Apple TV Accessories

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

R Series Cases for Siri Remote 2nd Generation

elago has been at the forefront of designing Apple TV cases since the 1st generation released. In fact, their R1 case is the most sold Apple TV remote case on Amazon.com. With the 2nd generation of Apple TV releasing, you can expect elago to bring back their classic R line with some new additions. The R1, R2, R3, and R4 were all refreshed for the 2nd generation remote. The R1 case has added magnets to attach the case to any metal surface. The R4 is designed to look like a classic gaming console controller. The R5 is a completely new design that allows you to incorporate an Apple AirTag – never lose your remote again with these neat case!

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ow5chO

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3pxc79z

Multi Mount for Apple TV

This product is the one-stop solution for your mounting needs. Install your Apple TV by screwing it to the wall, attach it to the metal surface of a television, or hang it anywhere with the strap. Aside from the screws and strap, the mount comes with powerful magnets inside the case which allows it to attached to the television or any metal surface. With all three mounting options available, the elago Multi Mount has solved any problems you could be facing.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3lI2Lqy

elago.com: https://bit.ly/31zBS15

Remote Holder Mounts

If you don't want to track your remote and simply want to create a space for it, then elago's different sized Remote Holder Mounts is the perfect solution. The mount comes in small, medium, and large sizes – the small only holds the Siri Remote, but the large can hold up to three remotes. You also have the choice to either screw the mount into the wall or use the gel pad to stick it to the wall. The mounts are simple solutions to an everyday problem.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Ds2o9D

elago.com: https://bit.ly/32Yi5sm

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

