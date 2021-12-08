Palm Beach's Legendary PGA National Resort Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Transformation

This winter, the iconic resort will welcome guests to a new era of tailored luxury with redesigned guest rooms, innovative culinary offerings, and activities for every member of the family

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's world-class PGA National Resort meets at the center of world class golf and tailored luxury, reimagining the family resort experience through a stunning and extensive $100 million transformation. Set to launch in early 2022, the revitalization of this iconic resort features fully updated guest rooms and meeting spaces, new dining concepts, wellness offerings and new programming, all offering guests an unforgettable experience and members a sense of community.

PGA National Resort

"With this transformation, nothing was out of bounds. Our goal was to disrupt the misconception of a one-dimensional golf resort with a 360-degree luxury travel experience," said Patrick Brophy, Managing Director of PGA National Resort. "In creating this tropical paradise, every aspect of our redesign was thoughtfully planned for a modern and current take on Palm Beach Gardens from its inception. The key to this revitalization was finding a balance between world-class golf and imaginative dining, wellness and resort lifestyle."

Guest Rooms & Suites

The resort's 360 guest rooms and private villas were designed by KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group for curated comfort with hand-selected custom furnishings that pay homage to the charm and elegance of 1960s Palm Beach chic, a theme that runs throughout the property. The rooms are a complete departure from its previous iteration - featuring wingback headboards, bed frames in dark brown and crème, accentuated with custom vintage black-and-white palm-leaf wallpaper, plush area rugs and lacquered and caned case goods. Select rooms feature dusty rose velvet curved sofas and all rooms offer an outdoor lounge, allowing guests the option to relax indoors or outdoors and truly embrace the resort lifestyle.

Common Areas

1960s Palm Beach chic inspired a timeless vibrancy to the design world and, through the work of KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, swagger meets modern luxury. The award-winning firm, led by Principal Lisa Simeone, worked to bring back the nostalgic look and feel throughout the resort while incorporating modern touches, resulting in a bespoke experience that begins as soon as guests arrive. Stepping onto the black-and-white patterned carpet, guests are immediately transported to a luxurious and sleek tropical paradise with an outdoor main entrance framed with a striking mirrored red door, vibrant red and white awnings, and lush greenery.

Tradition and sleek modernity meet in the lobby with its two grandiose chandeliers resembling upside-down palm leaves, complete with '60s-inspired pocket seating and period furniture pieces that include a light cream semi-circle sofa paired with frayed ottomans and retro chairs in varying colors, patterns and designs from gold and pink to cheetah and burnt orange. The reception area takes on a more understated design with a neutral color palette, primarily light- and medium-toned wood elements as well as subdued gold wall panels.

The focal point of the redesigned lobby is the bar, illuminated at its center by a massive replica of a banyan tree featuring over 1,500 LED lights inspired by the legendary trees that reside within the City of Palm Beach Gardens, with hand blown glass molded with metal. The stylish and sophisticated bar features a striking dark burgundy and black marbled counter set against vibrant pinks and greens. Guests can take a seat on palm-green cushioned counter stools while sipping on classic cocktails while they plan the night's adventure.

Dining

Beginning in late 2021, the resort will introduce six culinary concepts - including two signature restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs - all designed by ROHE Creative. With something for every member of the family from high-end fine dining to a bright and whimsical ice cream shop, PGA National Resort will change the game on dining in South Florida, allowing guests to be guided by their palate throughout the day. Offerings will include:

Birdie's Diner – A classic slice of mid-century Americana, Birdie's leans into the retro look and feel of the resort with diner favorites served right at the first hole. Nostalgic and upbeat, the current menu celebrates quintessential American cuisine with a South Florida spin including Piña Colada Pancakes and a Cuban Panini. The diner is designed to be effortlessly expressive with an elevated take on the classic diner booth seating in neutral beiges and brown hues throughout.

The Butcher's Club – Helmed by "Top Chef" Season 13 winner and Executive Chef of the acclaimed Stubborn Seed in Miami , Jeremy Ford , The Butcher's Club will offer guests a high-end dining experience in a sleek, stylish atmosphere with an air of 1950s cool. With an anticipated early 2022 opening, guests dining at The Butcher's Club will be transported back to another era in a dramatic setting of black marble tables beneath polished gold chandeliers, accented with tones of warm gold and dark wood. The menu will include selections from the raw bar as well as select dry aged cuts paired with an innovative cocktail menu and an extensive wine collection. The Butcher's Club will be open for both hotel guests and for locals to enjoy.

Honeybelle – Led by esteemed chef, "Top Chef" alum, and Palm Beach resident, Lindsay Autry , Honeybelle pays homage to the timeless beach cafes of South Florida. When this all-day dining restaurant opens in early 2022, guests will dine and unwind in this airy and refreshing space, offering both indoor and outdoor seating that encapsulates the Palm Beach chic vibe with palm-leaf green and white cushioned chairs covered by pastel green umbrellas.

The MKT – For the guest on the go, The MKT will offer a fast casual option, offering light bites and beverages when it opens late 2021. Bright and cheerful, The MKT features chic retro flooring with pink, white and black hues. For those who wish to linger a little longer, rattan chairs and mustard yellow lounge seating will be complemented with marble dining tables and pink ottomans. Green palm-leaf wallpapering and vintage beach umbrellas with flirty pink fringe add a pop of color to the space.

Sugarplume – Sweetness reigns supreme at Sugarplume, PGA's new specialty chocolate shop, with eye-catching chocolate confections and imported delicacies designed for indulging. Providing guests with an Insta-worthy moment, the confectionery, slated to open in late 2021, features fun flamingo door handles that lead to a vibrant space with a striking mosaic pink flamingo flooring welcoming guests in for sweet treats. This extremely unique chocolate shop will become a retail gifting destination when it opens, allowing guests to custom create an assortment of chocolate gifts from around the world.

Big Drip – Every day will be sundae funday at the Big Drip, the place to enjoy frozen treats with family or friends at the resort. Opening in early 2022, the Big Drip will invite guests to cool off in this retro ice cream shop featuring a neon pink "Treat Yo Self" light-up sign on the shop's bright blue wall with the illusion of ice cream dripping down the sides.

The Spa at PGA National

Set to open in early 2022, The Spa at PGA National will invite guests to experience a new era of wellness. Designed by V Starr, the South Florida design group, the 40,000-square-foot spa will be an oasis of opulence for those who wish to indulge like a pro. It will feature mineral pools that glisten in the warm sun and soothing sounds from flowing fountains complemented by tropical prints and a neutral palette of subdued golds, cremes, pinks and light wood elements in its design. Drawing inspiration from the lush South Florida locality and serenity, the expansive "resort within the resort" will feature a pink and white salon for hair styling and nail services; a 1950s-inspired barbershop with a robust collage of vintage golf photography; wet and dry treatment rooms; outdoor pool deck and bar; and a retail shop. The spa's revitalization also includes the addition of a couple's treatment room as well as two Himalayan salt rooms. Capping off the ultimate in self-care, after treatments, guests can soak in one of three mineral pools with enriching salts from around the world, including France and Turkey.

New Andy Staple-Designed Golf Courses

The rich history of this resort began in 1983 with the Ryder Cup and since then has been a destination for those looking to play on immaculate fairways and greens. In addition to the 90 holes of championship golf across five courses, the resort now features two new, Andy Staples designed courses: "The Match" and "The Staple".

Encouraging match versus stroke play, "The Match" course is the perfect addition to the resort and perhaps the most highly-anticipated new golf course opening in the U.S. this year. It offers a truly distinct experience that is destined to generate spirited conversation among golf course design enthusiasts while also providing a canvas for players of all abilities in a non-traditional setting.

"The Staple" is 9 holes of pure, rollicking fun – with holes ranging from 60-130 yards and featuring a variety of unique undulations, funneling shots, and in some cases, difficult-to-reach shelves. Originally designed as The Squire in 1983 by the design duo of Tom and George Fazio, the reimagination plan by Andy Staples was to completely renovate the course, while looking for ways to expand its appeal to both the avid golfer and casual player, as well as beginners and even non-golfers. Made out of 2 holes from the old Squire course, the overall design of The Staple provides a casual venue ideal for plenty of after-hours play and practice options. These courses, along with the state-of-the-art Sports and Racquet Club featuring 19 tennis courts add a new layer to the traditional golf resort experience, encouraging first time players to join the golf community and bridge the past with the future in resort play.

Banyan Buddies Kids Club

As part of the resort's transformation, it was important to design activities, outlets and programming that the entire family could enjoy. With Banyan Buddies, parents can be assured that their children will stay engaged with an innovative activities menu that offers programming throughout the day. Styled as a playful jungle, children will find toucans and chameleons blending in as colorful wall art, along with stadium seating and a complete indoor playground all under a banyan tree.

Meeting and Event Spaces

PGA National Resort offers 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event spaces and more than 20,000 square feet of outdoor options. From luxurious weddings to C-level meetings, the resort will cater to all audiences, ensuring each guest has everything needed for a successful event.

In addition to these new features, the resort has plans to unveil brand new spaces for guests throughout 2022, including a new member's club and a pool complex with multiple water features. These new additions will position the resort as the new pre-eminent location for galas, weddings, C-suite level meetings and other social functions.

ABOUT PGA NATIONAL RESORT

Located in South Florida's Palm Beach Gardens, PGA National Resort is a legendary golf, vacation, culinary, meetings, events and spa destination. The resort is currently undergoing a stunning $100 million capital investment revitalization resulting in a dramatic transformation touching every aspect of the celebrated property.

Host of the annual Honda Classic, the resort will launch six new culinary concepts including signature restaurants by "Top Chef" alumni Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed in Miami and Lindsay Autry of The Regional Kitchen in downtown Palm Beach; a luxury spa redesigned by V Starr, led by tennis star Venus Williams; innovative Andy Staples-designed layouts for golfers; a brand new "Banyan Buddies" kids club experience; redesigned guestrooms and common areas; and more.

