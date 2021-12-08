PARI Nebulizer Successfully Delivers Pulmotect's PUL-042 against COVID-19 in Two Phase 2 Studies

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmotect reported positive results from their second randomized, placebo-controlled Phase-2 trial of PUL-042 against COVID-19. Patients treated with inhaled PUL-042 had positive efficacy signals for prevention and treatment of COVID-19, improvement of respiratory symptoms and fewer intensive care unit admissions, in addition to potential activity against all SARS-CoV-2 Variants.

Pulmotect's PUL-042, an inhaled immunomodulatory agent to prevent and treat coronavirus and other respiratory infections was delivered successfully by PARI's LC Sprint Reusable Nebulizer. PARI's nebulizer devices have a proven record with pharmaceutical companies for efficient delivery of new pharmaceutical agents to the lungs.

"We observed further indications of clinical activity from our double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects exposed to SARS-CoV-2, said Colin Broom, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmotect. PUL-042 was administered by nebulization on Day 1, Day 3, Day 6 and Day 10 following enrollment into this trial with follow up to Day 29. These data in conjunction with the previously reported trial in patients with early COVID-19 are consistent with the demonstration in multiple animal models of the ability of PUL-042 to stimulate the immune system in the lungs to protect against a wide range of pathogens."

"We are delighted with Pulmotect's achievements and the performance of PARI's LC Sprint Nebulizer in the Phase 2 studies. We are pleased to provide our clinically proven nebulizers for these important studies" stated Geoff A. Hunziker, President of PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. "The results of the PUL-042 program are very encouraging to support a potential treatment option to reduce the severity of COVID-19.", said Lisa Cambridge, MSHS, RRT, Director of Medical Science at PRE Holding, Inc.

About PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

PARI is a leading worldwide developer and manufacturer of fast and efficient aerosol delivery systems for patients with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and NTM. PARI's mission is to improve the lives of those affected by respiratory diseases and those who provide care for them. This is reflected in our comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and services. PARI's North American headquarters is in Midlothian, VA with worldwide headquarters in Starnberg, Germany. Online at www.pari.com

About Pulmotect, Inc.

Pulmotect is developing PUL-042, a clinical stage, first-in-class, inhaled, immunomodulatory agent. A synergistic agonist that amplifies the innate immune defenses of the lung epithelial mucosa to provide broad-spectrum, pathogen-agnostic protection against respiratory infections. Invented at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center/Texas A&M University, PUL-042 has patents issued in 27 countries, both as a stand-alone composition of matter product and in combination with antivirals. PUL-042 R&D has been supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIAID, NIGMS), the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), other funding agencies, and the Fannin Innovation Studio. For more information, visit www.pulmotect.com.

