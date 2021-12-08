QuickLogic Appoints Joyce Kim to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Joyce Kim has been appointed to QuickLogic's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kim brings extensive go-to-market expertise including digital, brand, communications, and product marketing within the technology sector, including cloud, microprocessors, real-time communications, AI, IoT and more for global hardware, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and SaaS organizations.

Kim currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at Genesys where she is responsible for the company's global marketing and communications strategy. Prior to joining Genesys, Kim served as the Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Arm, Chief Marketing Officer at Wrike, Product Marketing Leader for Skype, and Skype for Business at Microsoft, and Head of Product Communications & Partner Relations at Google.

"I was very impressed with Joyce's strong background in marketing and strategy for technology areas key to our growth – namely semiconductor IP and AI/ML SaaS products," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO, "We will benefit from her strong track record and extensive experience working with tech giants such as Arm, Microsoft and Google, and we look forward to collaborating with her to guide QuickLogic's growth and success."

"I am thrilled to join QuickLogic's Board of Directors," said Ms. Kim. "I see tremendous opportunity in QuickLogic's open source and semiconductor IP as well as SensiML's AI/ML SaaS products. I look forward to contributing to the growth and scaling of the company's IP and software businesses to accelerate early successes into broader market adoption."

Kim brings over 20 years of marketing and brand experience within the technology sector, scaling commercial innovation through large-scale digital transformation and brand elevation. She earned a double major from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo with Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Architecture.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

