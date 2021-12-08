RP Designs, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Ellsworth Cycling, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RP Designs, Inc ("RP Designs" or "the company") a leader in innovative cycling products announced today that is has acquired Ellsworth Cycling, LLC ("Ellsworth").

Ellsworth becomes wholly owned subsidiary of RP Designs Inc.

The addition of the Ellsworth brand further elevates the company and is highly complementary to our innovation pipeline.

The acquisition of Ellsworth brings a formidable track-record of innovation and design, and a highly respected brand to the RP Designs group. The combined company will offer a range of exclusive cycling components, accessories, and a complete bicycle lineup. The Ellsworth brand will continue to focus on the design and manufacture of top-tier mountain bikes, whilst growing the current product range, and will operate as a stand-alone segment of RP Designs.

"I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Ellsworth," said Rudi Pienaar, CEO of RP Designs. "RP Designs' core mission is to drive rapid and targeted innovation in products designed for the broader cycling sector, and the Ellsworth brand is a great fit. Not only will we instill the companies core mission into every Ellsworth product, but products will have RP Designs technology either as standard or as an option, which we expect will drive tremendous value for riders and stakeholders alike."

"The addition of the Ellsworth brand further elevates the company and is highly complementary to our innovation pipeline," added Trevor Hildebrandt, CMO of RP Designs. "Starting in early 2022, we expect to commercialize a number of high-value products that should definitely catch the attention of the industry."

About RP Designs

RP Designs creates products that intersect function and beauty. We strive to make items that solve rider's needs and make cycling safer, and more enjoyable, without sacrificing design. Each product is treated like a work of art and is as a testament to our passion to be the most desirable brand in the cycling world.

For more information, please visit www.rpdesignscorp.com

About Ellsworth

Founded by Tony Ellsworth in 1991, with a heritage centered around the mountain bike culture that developed in Southern California in the late 80s, and desire to build bikes in America with the highest level of American content. Renowned for their ride quality, Ellsworth is known for its uncompromised full suspension mountain bikes that provide more Traction, Control and Efficiency which translates into a riding experience like no other.

For more information, please visit www.ellsworthbikes.com

