STAPLE X RefrigiWear® Collaboration Drops Today

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pigeon has landed! STAPLE and RefrigiWear announced the launch of a global collaboration designed to help STAPLE fans experience winter on a whole new level with RefrigiWear, the company that invented the original industrial freezer suit.

The collaboration will launch simultaneously in Europe and the U.S. to reflect STAPLE's international audience and the growing popularity of industrial-inspired apparel on both sides of the Atlantic. In the U.S., the collaboration will be available online at StaplePigeon.com and at RefrigiWear1954USA.com. Fans in Europe can order at StaplePigeonEurope.com and at RefrigiWear1954.com.

The STAPLE X RefrigiWear collaboration includes a range of casual outerwear: a bubble jacket, a down jacket, a hoodie, a sweater, two t-shirts and a beanie. Each unique piece was designed with RefrigiWear's signature practicality and STAPLE's unmistakable style.

"STAPLE launches dozens of creative collaborations each year, so they're always on the hunt for like-minded creators. RefrigiWear's meticulous attention to functionality and detail drew the two brands together and the idea for a capsule collaboration was hatched in Rome, Italy," explains RefrigiWear Co-CEO Ryan Silberman.

After a look through archived photos of classic RefrigiWear garments, Jeff and the STAPLE team decided to update the classic vertical-quilted down jacket with bright colors. The redesign embraced the iconic style of RefrigiWear's heritage by retaining the fleece-lined hood and multiple pockets but added a splash of color with a camo print.

STAPLE also created a coop-quilted bubble jacket with sleek European styling and a pigeon-themed photo detail in a lining that's both soft and warm. While the jackets are bold, other pieces in the capsule, such as the hoodie and t-shirt, are accessible for casual wear with their clean lines and simple logo prints.

Shop the Staple Pigeon X RefrigiWear Collection online at www.Refrigiwear1954USA.com and follow @Refrigiwear1954USA on Instagram for updates on coming collaborations with partners in the U.S. and Europe.

About RefrigiWear® 1954

Born in New York in 1954 and now headquartered in Georgia, RefrigiWear® is the original cold-weather workwear company. RefrigiWear 1954 merges function with fashion by taking inspiration from its industrial heritage in food manufacturing and laying pipelines in the frozen Alaskan frontier. The current collection includes warm and durable outerwear, casual sweaters and t-shirts, and accessories for men and women. Shop online at www.Refrigiwear1954USA.com and follow @Refrigiwear1954USA on Instagram for more collaborations.

About STAPLE

Founded in 1997, STAPLE is known worldwide for reflecting the gritty and never-ending energy New Yorkers (and all urban dwellers) possess. It not only exists as a representation of New York, but The Pigeon is also the influence behind Staple's extensive apparel range and collaborative items available across the world. Inspired by street culture and design, Staple's reach encompasses many different landscapes such as fashion, music, sport, and art. Learn more at www.staplepigeon.com.

