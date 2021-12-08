State Authors Of The Year Recognized By Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2021 author awards for outstanding practitioner contributions in state taxation, including the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax, which went to Bruce Ely, partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. The awards were presented virtually during the recent Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum.

Latcham Award recipient Ely focuses on state and local tax planning, mergers and acquisitions. He serves as state and local tax adviser to the Alabama Society of CPAs and to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is the co-editor of Bloomberg Tax's Pass-Through Entities Navigator, and is a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel and of the American Bar Foundation.

The State Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award went to the authors of the third edition of Sales and Use Taxes: Mergers and Acquisitions Portfolio: Scott Wright, partner, Eversheds Sutherland; Jeffrey Friedman, partner, Eversheds Sutherland; Samantha Trencs, associate, Eversheds Sutherland; and Todd Betor, of counsel, Winston & Strawn. The authors supplemented the Portfolio with new and insightful practical guidance on the sales and use tax aspects of mergers and acquisitions, an area that can be overlooked and can have great tax implications for business leaders and tax managers to consider when structuring a transaction.

"We're excited to recognize Bruce, Scott, Jeff, Samantha, and Todd for the expertise and contributions they have made to Bloomberg Tax's state tax coverage across different areas," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Our subscribers have greatly benefited from their real-life perspectives in practice. It is also an honor to recognize Bruce Ely for the distinguished contributions he has made the tax profession, especially in critical areas of pass-through entities taxation."

The full list of winners and their biographical information is accessible at https://pro.bloombergtax.com/2021-tax-author-awards/.

