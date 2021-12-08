Syntegra Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups Syntegra recognized for achievements in advancing data-driven innovation in healthcare through synthetic data

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Syntegra to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. Syntegra was recognized in the Data Integration and Analytics category. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials technology, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"We're proud to be named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150 list among a diverse and impressive group of companies tackling healthcare's biggest challenges from all angles," said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Syntegra founder and CEO. "This recognition gives us even more momentum to advance the ability for organizations to take a data-centric approach to healthcare innovation and improvements in patient care."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Syntegra enables organizations to remove friction and mitigate privacy risk in the use of patient-level data, helping them quickly become "data-centric." Its core offering is the Syntegra Medical Mind, which leverages advanced machine learning to create "realistic but not real" synthetic data that maintains full statistical accuracy but cannot be linked to any real patients, fully protecting privacy to dramatically reduce governance burden. Syntegra works with health systems, payers, and life science companies looking to increase the use of their own data, as well as organizations looking for rapid access to built-for-purpose, patient-level data for AI/ML applications and product development.

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Syntegra

Syntegra is unlocking the promise of healthcare data by employing groundbreaking machine learning models to enable low-burden access to high-quality, privacy-preserved data. The result? Realistic but not real synthetic data that matches the statistical accuracy of the underlying data, yet cannot be linked to any real patients, making the data easily shareable without compromising patient privacy. Syntegra's ever-growing, pre-trained model — the Syntegra Medical Mind — is built from the statistical patterns of structured healthcare data across modalities, serving the diverse needs of stakeholders, including health systems, life science and digital health companies, payers, and clinical research organizations. Learn more at www.syntegra.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

