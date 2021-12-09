Anterix to Present at Oppenheimer's 5G Summit on December 14

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Rob Schwartz, President & CEO and Tim Gray, CFO will present at Oppenheimer's Virtual Annual 5G Summit: Wireless and Cloud Convergence Begins, being held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:05 pm EST. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors.

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Oppenheimer representative. A live webcast and replay of management's presentation will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

