BeneCard PBF Outpaces the Competition in Customer Satisfaction

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan sponsors have again ranked BeneCard PBF as the leader in customer satisfaction with an overall rating of 9.9 out of 10 in the 2021 Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Customer Satisfaction Report from Pharmaceutical Strategies Group, LLC (PSG). BeneCard PBF outperformed all other PBMs included in the report.

PSG continues the legacy of this annual survey, as it provides a significant resource to industry experts and payers alike. This is the most comprehensive research conducted in the PBM space and can be accessed from Pharmaceutical Strategies Group. The importance of PBM functions vary by customer needs, and BeneCard PBF is successful in all areas.

As a pharmacy benefit facilitator focused on putting members and clients Always First, BeneCard PBF has been a leader in PSG's report for seven years. This year, the company posted perfect 10s in 22 categories of service delivery, as rated by current clients who contract with BeneCard PBF to administer their prescription benefit plans.

Areas of perfect customer satisfaction included Clinical Recommendations, No Conflict of Interests, Delivery of Promised Savings on Specialty Medications, and Financial Reporting in the Pharmacy Benefit. The company received ratings of 9.5 or higher in all 30 categories evaluated by the report.

"We're gratified to see this further proof of the trust our clients place in us to take care of them and their members," said Michael Perry, President of BeneCard PBF. "Prescription benefits require a human touch and direct to patient care. With clinical taking the lead and setting the foundation for our service model, our focus on improving health has translated to better patient and client outcomes."

"BeneCard PBF was founded on the principle that if you take care of people – delivering the best clinical care at the best value – plan savings would naturally follow," remarked Kenneth D. Ullman, Chairman of BeneCard PBF. "Our goal is to be a consultative partner for plan sponsors and to look after their members while keeping prescription benefits affordable. The faith our clients place in us shows that we're meeting that goal, and we look forward to continuing to meet it as the future of prescription benefits evolves."

BeneCard PBF brings clinically driven solutions to the prescription benefits industry, focusing on care that keeps costs down while supporting better health outcomes. The company has repeatedly demonstrated a passion for creating a better prescription benefit experience, earning an average overall satisfaction rating of 9.57 out of 10 since 2014 in PSG's Customer Satisfaction Report. For more information, please visit benecardpbf.com.

Pharmaceutical Strategies Group, an EPIC company, relentlessly advocates for clients as they navigate complex and ever-changing drug cost management challenges. PSG's innovative drug management solutions, including the proprietary data and analytics platform, Artemetrx, deliver actionable insights with exceptional financial and clinical value. PSG functions as a strategic partner through industry-leading intelligence and technologies to realize billions of dollars in drug cost savings for clients every year.

