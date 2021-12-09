Binance Charity Partners with Code to Inspire Supporting Tech Education for 100 Young Women in Afghan

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Charity, the first-ever blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, announces partnership with Code To Inspire to launch a three month pilot project. The programme will fund and support 100 young women in Afghanistan, who have lost their jobs as a result of the Taliban takeover, through computer education.

On August 15, 2021 Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan, they promised to respect women's rights to continue going to school and work. However, evidence and reports from Afghans on the ground shows that Taliban's policy hasn't changed regarding women's activities outside home from what they implemented in the 90s. This means many women are unable to continue education or work, which has led to families, especially where women were the main breadwinners facing financial crisis.

Code to Inspire is a US-based nonprofit with a mission to empower young women in Afghanistan to drive economic and social progress. Code to Inspire achieves this by employing local mentors to teach code, help in finding programming jobs, and by offering guidance in building digital careers and entrepreneurship.

"It is hard to fathom, in 2021, that many countries still have huge womens rights abuses. To make matters worse, women in Afghanistan began the year living in a very different reality with a very different future to what they now face. We feel inspired to be working with Fereshteh and her colleagues at Code to Inspire. Women empowerment is a cause very close to our hearts at Binance Charity, which is driven by a female strong team." Comments Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity and NFT.

"Knowledge is power and technology is the tool for this empowerment. That's what enabled me, born as a refugee, grow to omit geographical boundaries and become a digital citizen of the world. It helps to bridge gender, social, economic and digital divides by providing free and equal resources to girls in Afghanistan through technology education, enabling them to work remotely and receive payment directly through cryptocurrency. Investing in girls' education enables them to participate in society and enter the job market with confidence, become decision makers in the family and live a healthier life with less violence towards them. At Code to Inspire, we are building Afghanistan 2.0 where women are the change makers!" Comments Fereshteh Forough, Founder and CEO of Code to Inspire.

According to data collected by Code to Inspire, the average monthly living cost in Afghanistan is around $200 per month. This project with Binance Charity will provide students and their families (average of 5 people per family) with this monthly to pay rent and medical bills, purchase food and Internet, whilst being able to study.

Binance Charity will open Trust Wallets for each student, to which BUSD - a stable coin pegged with USD - will be directly transferred. Students can convert BUSD to local currency at local money exchanges. This will help overcome financial inclusion barriers these young women are facing such as banks not operating normally or even not having a bank account.

The first batch of students selected were previous breadwinners of their families, who subsequently lost their jobs due to the Taliban takeover. The women are aged between 18-25, Afghanistan citizens or residents and have enrolled in an approved school coding education institution as a full-time student.

View original content:

SOURCE Binance Charity