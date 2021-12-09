Corcoran Announces Entry into Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the continuation of its global expansion by welcoming its newest affiliate and entrance into Puerto Rico with the launch of Corcoran Puerto Rico. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, represents yet another milestone in the firm's expansion and perfectly complements its growing Caribbean footprint. The affiliate is led by Blanca Hebé López Pierluisi, a former Corcoran affiliated agent and Puerto Rico native, who returned to the island after working on numerous successful new development projects with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group in New York City.

With incredibly vibrant culture and cuisine, Puerto Rico is home to some of the world's best beaches and considered an emerging secondary home market for the United States, especially due to its considerable tax advantages and proximity to the contiguous United States. Rich with a variety of experiences – from exploring Old San Juan, to golfing on some of the world's best courses, to snorkeling on colorful coral reefs – this affiliate is a strong fit for Corcoran's exceptional brand.

"I'm always thrilled when one of our own finds their way back to us, so to be joining forces with Blanca to bring Corcoran Puerto Rico to life is truly special," said Liebman. "Continuing to create more opportunities for all of our affiliated agents and clients is at the center of this growth, and I have no doubt that this new talented team will bring the Corcoran brand to the region in a strong and exciting way."

Located in the capital of San Juan in the heart of Condado Beach, Corcoran Puerto Rico is a leading organization serving a variety of areas in the state including Condado, Dorado, Miramar, Guaynabo, Old San Juan, and extending through the West Side of the island to Rincon and Isabela. The firm formerly known as Gramercy Real Estate Group was founded in 2016 and specializes in both high-end home sales and rentals, with strong relationships with local developers. The firm has already sold $50 million in real estate this year.

"We are thrilled to put Puerto Rico on the map with this new endeavor as Corcoran Puerto Rico. This is such a prime opportunity for growth, particularly given the current boom in real estate here on the island," said Pierluisi, owner and broker of record for Corcoran Puerto Rico. "Having been part of Corcoran for almost a decade in New York City, it feels like bringing my extended family home. I believe strongly in our collective philosophy and I'm excited for what's ahead. I'm very proud of this partnership and to represent one of the most respected brands in the industry in my home of Puerto Rico."

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 120 offices and more than 5,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

