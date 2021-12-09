Don Lemon Joins Legalweek 2022 Keynote Lineup

Thousands of Legal Leaders set to gather In-person in New York City for a full week of programming focused on Addressing the Changing Legal Landscape

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is pleased to announce that Award-Winning CNN Anchor, Don Lemon, has been added to the keynote lineup for Legalweek 2022.

Mr. Lemon will take the stage on Tuesday, February 1, at 8:30 AM for a fireside chat titled Amplified, Polarized & Digitized: Navigating the Current State of Communication, led by the award-winning ALM editorial team.

Joining CNN in September 2006, Don Lemon is the current anchor of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, which airs weeknights at 10 pm. He also serves as a correspondent across CNN's U.S. programming. Prior to joining CNN, Don served as a co-anchor for NBC5 News in Chicago and as a correspondent in New York for NBC News, The Today Show, and NBC Nightly News.

"ALM is very excited to welcome this seasoned journalist to the Legalweek 2022 keynote lineup. Mr. Lemon's vast expertise in the journalistic industry is what makes him an exemplary speaker for this year's program, which will address the changing legal landscape and new roles that legal leaders are taking on in a post-COVID world. Mr. Lemon joins an already impressive speaker lineup packed with top legal professionals from the most groundbreaking corporate legal departments, law firms, and legal technology enterprises." said Mark Fried, Chief Financial Officer and President, Events at ALM Media.

Don Lemon joins day three keynote speaker, Crisis Management Expert Judy Smith, who will discuss Leading Through Crisis: What Every Leader Should Know.

From January 31- February 3, 8,000+ legal professionals will gather in person in New York City to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role, and gain the tools to get legal business done. Legalweek will continue to be the premier place for the legal community to tackle the changing legal landscape and learn actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today's law firms and legal departments.

For more information, including the full agenda, speaker list and to register for Legalweek 2022, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek22 and #Legalweekyear for updates.

