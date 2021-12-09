Ellomay Capital Ltd. Announces 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at the Company's offices at 18 Rothschild Boulevard, 1st Floor, Tel Aviv 6688121, Israel, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Israel time, and thereafter as it may be adjourned or postponed from time to time.

The agenda of the Meeting will be as follows:

Reelection of Dr. Michael J. Anghel an external director for a second three-year term; Approval of the terms of service of Dr. Anghel as an external director; and Approval of grant of options to Dr. Anghel as an external director.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company plans to mail a proxy statement that describes the proposals to be considered at the Meeting and a proxy card on or about December 16, 2021. A proxy statement and proxy card will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K on or about December 9, 2021.

Each of the resolutions to be presented at the Meeting requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of the ordinary shares voted, in person or by proxy or via the electronic system of the Israel Securities Authority, at the Meeting on the matter presented for passage. In addition, the approval of the proposals under Items 1 and 3 is also required to comply with additional special "disinterested" voting requirements as set forth in the proxy statement.

Shareholders wishing to express their position on an agenda item for the Meeting may do so by submitting a written statement to the Company's offices at the above address by January 10, 2022. Any position statement received will be furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K, which will be available to the public on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the websites of the Israel Securities Authority and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at http://www.magna.isa.gov.il or http://maya.tase.co.il/, respectively. Eligible shareholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in the Meeting by submitting their proposals to the Company no later than December 16, 2021.

Shareholders may vote their ordinary shares by means of a deed of vote or proxy card, which are required to be received by the Company, along with the documentation set forth in the proxy statement, by 11:00 a.m., Israel time, on January 20, 2022 (four hours prior to the Meeting), to be counted for the Meeting, or through the electronic system of the Israel Securities Authority until six hours prior to the Meeting.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO." Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

+972 (3) 797-1111

hilai@ellomay.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd.