Holiday Habits Survey Reveals 64% of Americans Push Healthy "New Year, New Me" to After the Holidays

Holiday Habits Survey Reveals 64% of Americans Push Healthy "New Year, New Me" to After the Holidays Success May be a Long Shot as Americans Expect to Gain 8 Pounds During Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the fourth annual "Writing Off The Holidays" survey commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition, despite people's desire to be healthy, two-thirds (64%) of Americans plan to actively delay their attempts to be healthy until 2022, a 9% increase over 2020 and 23% over 2019. The study also found that one-third (32%) of Americans who make New Year's resolutions have doubts they will be able to stick to their resolutions.

Herbalife Nutrition's

"It is likely many consumers will fall short of their goals for a healthy lifestyle because they don't plan for success," said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. "The best and most successful New Year's health resolutions combine nutritious balanced diets and exercise, have specific and achievable goals, and activate a community of like-minded supportive people."

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition from October 5 to October 11, 2021, with a panel of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday. It examined pre, during and post-holiday eating habits and attitudes, revealing that the sixty-four percent of respondents who entered the holiday season by discarding their healthy lifestyle habits in lieu of overindulgence, expected to gain as much as eight pounds during the season. In fact, 39% of respondents stated that in past years they have eaten so much that they felt "unwell and full to the point of bursting and even wore stretchy clothes to accommodate overeating;" statements that were of concern to Dr. Bradley.

Findings from the survey uncovered that many respondents plan to return to their healthy habits in the New Year, and of the 39% who plan to make a New Year's resolution for 2022, top resolutions mirrored those of 2021 and included:

Exercising more (27%)

Eating healthier (25%)

Focusing on self-care (22%)

Lose weight (20%)

Start a new diet/program (17%)

When asked about their plans for 2022, sixty-four percent of respondents plan to adopt a "new year, new me" attitude, but that can be easier said than done.

Bradley recommends a "4 Ps" approach of purpose, plan, partner and peers to reach one's goals for a healthier 2022:

Purpose – It starts with tapping into something important and meaningful. Taking the time to clearly identify the reason why you want to be healthier. Posting that purpose where it can be seen daily, like on your mirror, will be the fuel to stick to that resolution.

Plan – A specific plan that focuses on achievable goals is an important tool for measuring and celebrating success. There are great free resources like meal plans and exercise routines to achieve your objectives. For example, many people find that an easy plan to follow is to replace two meals with a meal replacement shake or bar, such as Herbalife Nutrition Formula 1, then have a calorie-controlled, healthy entrée as their third meal, with extra veggies and salad on the side.

Partner – A partner will increase the likelihood of success. A partner in the journey can increase accountability. Wellness and lifestyle coaches are great partners for achieving goals.

Peers – Surround yourself with a community of individuals on a similar journey or who are cheering for your success. Social networks can be a great resource to provide encouragement and support.

Additional resources for living a healthy active lifestyle can be found at IamHerbalifeNurition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in more than 90 markets around the world by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Herbalife)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF)