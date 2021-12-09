Inland Empire Health Plan Recognized for Healthcare Innovation

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has been recognized by the California Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS) for their innovative Medi-Cal Primary Care Physician Auto-Assignment Redesign.

IEHP has been recognized by DHCS for their innovative Medi-Cal Primary Care Physician Auto-Assignment Redesign which focuses on directing health plan Members to Providers with high quality scores, ensuring Members receive optimal care and incentivizing Providers’ great work. [Photo Credit: Envato Elements]

On an annual basis, DHCS's Innovation Award recognizes Medi-Cal Managed Care Health Plans (MCPs) that have excelled in improving the quality of health care for the millions of beneficiaries receiving Medi-Cal services through managed care.

This marks the fifth time IEHP has been honored by DHCS—more times than any other health plan in California. Prior recognitions for its forward-thinking efforts include utilizing location intelligence to reach Members (2020), creating the IEHP Housing Initiative (2018), developing Behavioral Health Integration Complex Care Initiative (2017), and organizing the Transitional Care Project (2015).

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and unwavering commitment to serving our Members, Providers and communities," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "These efforts support the work we are doing as we recommit to our Mission to heal and inspire the human spirit."

This year's recognition shines light on IEHP's PCP auto-assignment process, which focuses on directing health plan Members to Providers with high quality scores, ensuring Members receive optimal care and incentivizing Providers' great work. To do so, IEHP created an assignment algorithm incorporating over a dozen weighted provider attributes related to their quality scores.

"Innovation allows us to see beyond our present circumstances and barriers and expand our thinking to what is possible for our Members and Providers," added McNaughton. "In every connection, we have the ability to inspire and empower them to achieve their fullest potential."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)