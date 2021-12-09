InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Repair (SKC-695)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While repairing chain link fences as prt of my job, I reasoned there had to be a better way to complete this task," said an inventor from Minden, La. "This inspired me to develop a means to more quickly and efficiently repair the fences."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending SNAP ON LINE CAP to save valuable time and labor during repairs of chain link fences that utilize eye loop line caps. This invention features a simple and easy to install design that easily opens and closes.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SKC-695, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp