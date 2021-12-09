JLL recognized for exceptional leadership in market transformation

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been recognized by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for a 2021 WELL Portfolio Achievement Award, an honor for companies that act as leaders in market transformation. The firm joins honorees from around the globe, including individuals and organizations that are leading the charge to revolutionize the impact that buildings, organizations and communities have on health, equity and quality of life. 2021 is the first year IWBI recognized organizational-level adoption of WELL Portfolio members through their efforts to scale health and well-being strategies.

JLL's WELL journey began in 2017 with the certification of the New York City office. Now, with over 19 offices certified or in the certification process across the globe, JLL is committed to leading the market and investing in technology to build healthy workplaces for JLL employees and clients. Over the past several years, JLL has enrolled their assets into the WELL Portfolio Program beginning with APAC expanding to North America and now including EMEA. Today, JLL's WELL Portfolio covers more than 4 million square feet across 287 offices.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition. The health and wellbeing of employees should be at the heart of every company's strategy," says Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services and ESG at JLL. "This needs to be reflected in creating healthy workplaces that help people to feel and be at their best. It's what we do for our people and for our clients."

WELL Portfolio is a cost-effective and scalable approach to implement industry best-practices, which allows organizations to measure and improve health and well-being across their entire real estate portfolio. The 2021 award winners influenced WELL's progress through action, feedback and proactive support. IWBI's WELL programs, including the WELL Building Standard, the WELL Health-Safety Rating and WELL Portfolio, now collectively span over three billion square feet across 98 countries.

"IWBI has experienced exponential growth over the past year, with organizations and industry leaders adopting WELL strategies to demonstrate a commitment to people-first places and an increasing prioritization of well-being," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "Through continuous advocacy, engagement and leadership, these award recipients have played an influential role in this growth globally and within their local communities."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

