NovaCHARGE EV Chargers & Cloud Solution Implemented in Heart of Orlando's Theme Parks Daily Electric Vehicle (EV) charger sessions boosted 49% in first two months

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Creek Improvement District (Reedy Creek) today announced that it has deployed NovaCHARGE NC-8000 EV chargers and the ChargeUP next-generation EVSE cloud network solution at multiple garages at the Disney Springs entertainment complex.

NovaCHARGE Logo (PRNewsfoto/NovaCHARGE)

NovaCHARGE accomplished this deployment in working with Reedy Creek, who is charged with managing land use and environmental protection for 19 landowners, including the Walt Disney Company. The deployment marks a leap forward in EVSE services for the Disney Springs garages.

NovaCHARGE was tasked by Reedy Creek to replace a well-recognized supplier's solution that had continual frequent outages at over 50% of the installed chargers and were offering substandard response times to frequent service requests. These issues often left drivers unable to charge their vehicles and unhappy about their EV experience at Disney Springs.

Steve Mendygral, Operations Supervisor at Reedy Creek, summarized the deployment experience by saying, "NovaCHARGE came in and installed nine, networked, state-of-the art chargers in a single day. Daily charging sessions across all the chargers increased 49% in the early months post installation."

NovaCHARGE deployed nine NC-8000 Level 2 charging units across the three garages and migrated the customer to its next-generation ChargeUP cloud solution.

At the start of implementation Oscar Rodriguez, executive chairman of NovaCHARGE, said, "We are pleased to leverage the latest NovaCHARGE NC-8000 series hardware and utilize our ChargeUP cloud software to ensure that Reedy Creek has a world-class EV charging infrastructure. Reedy Creek is the type of challenge we relish. Bringing their charging units up-to-date and incorporating our next-generation EVSE administrative network and app solves problems for novice EV drivers, tourists, and Reedy Creek's management team simultaneously."

NovaCHARGE's ChargeUP network has completed one-year of deployments across a variety of locations and use-cases including customers with fleets, workplace charging, public/retail charging, and high-density residential deployments.

About NovaCHARGE, LLC:

NovaCHARGE, LLC, founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovation and boasts open standards in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked and non-networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Central Florida. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net .

CONTACT:

NovaCHARGE

NovaChargePR@agencythe.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovaCHARGE