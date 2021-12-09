NuORDER by Lightspeed helps Bloomingdale's evolve buying approach

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuORDER by Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) highlights its positive collaboration with retail client Bloomingdale's.

NuORDER x Bloomingdale's

The partnership has delivered meaningful impact for Bloomingdales buying processes during market appointments, order writing and style outs. With NuORDER by Lightspeed, Bloomingdale's has digitized key buying processes by enabling its buyers and brands to collaborate digitally and in real time, creating meaningful efficiencies. This has led to reduced time spent on writing orders and preparing for style out reviews for key buying teams.

"With Bloomie's, we wanted to offer the best of Bloomingdale's with a curated lens. NuORDER by Lightspeed gave us the ability to curate with precision for the Bloomie's assortment, which is a very different environment and footprint. In order to achieve the desired experience, we needed to make sure we have volume in all styles, without duplication," said Denise Magid, Executive Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of RTW, Center Core, Outlets & Concessions, Bloomingdale's.

The visually-driven and intuitive NuORDER by Lightspeed platform was key for Bloomingdale's to build the assortment for Bloomie's, its new smaller store concept which offers an approachable and elevated mix of top designers, luxury brands, and emerging labels. The NuORDER by Lightspeed proprietary assortment tool enabled Bloomingdale's to complete its first fully digital buy for the new Bloomie's location and deliver a unique curation for customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking business like Bloomingdale's and empower their teams with the tools and data they need to curate with precision. In the current remote working environment, the ability to visualize the buy on our platform allowed them to capitalize on white space opportunities and eliminate highly manual processes," said Olivia Skuza, Co-founder of NuORDER and General Manager, NuORDER by Lightspeed.

In the current fast-changing environment, the ability for retailers to accelerate product item setup, fast order writing and PO creation and online setup is a major advantage to help drive efficiency with technology and to deliver the best curated product experience to customers.

Lightspeed's partnership with Bloomingdale's demonstrates its commitment to helping retailers of all sizes innovate their businesses and furthers its mission of leveraging NuORDER by Lightspeed to transform the retail industry.

ABOUT NuORDER by Lightspeed:

Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021 to grow the Lightspeed retail ecosystem, connecting approximately 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers. NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery for the world's best brands and retailers. NuORDER by Lightspeed is a global commerce solution offering Virtual Showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration powering businesses of all sizes. Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.nuorder.com . Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 21 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

NuORDER | PR Consulting

nuorder@prconsulting.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuORDER