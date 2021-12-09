Planit Buzzing In Afterglow of International Bronze Clio Cannabis Win for Curio Wellness First of its kind microsite expands climactic results from national to international stage

BALTIMORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based advertising agency, Planit , was honored with an international bronze Clio Cannabis Award for its OH by Curio microsite at the industry's prestigious Clio Cannabis Awards Gala, held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, as part of the 2021 Clio Awards.

Baltimore-based advertising agency, Planit, was honored with an international bronze Clio Cannabis Award for its OH by Curio microsite.

Planit designed the interactive OH by Curio site for Curio Wellness, a leading medical cannabis and holistic wellness brand based in Maryland, to promote its THC-infused intimacy oil. The award-winning microsite targets women with playful, interactive elements, designed to provide educational insights and put a woman's pleasure first.

"Balancing the challenge of marketing an intimate THC product in a creative, targeted way that appeals to women while approaching the project with brave, bold and exciting ideas is the exemplification of Planit's approach," said Ed Callahan, co-founder and creative strategist at Planit. "We're incredibly proud of our work with Curio Wellness, and excited to see it celebrated by our peers on an international stage."

OH targets women who are seeking natural ways to enhance their pleasure, whether solo or with a partner. The provocative OH microsite combines playful creative and brand messaging focused on unapologetically closing the 'orgasm gap' — based on research findings that on average, cisgendered straight women are having fewer orgasms than men — with 20% of women saying they don't orgasm at all (compared to 2% of men). The novel user experience provides education on the product while also encouraging women to 'pleasure the website,' by following instructions to swipe faster, scroll slower and click harder, in order to earn a first-time purchase discount. Within days of the interactive site's initial launch, social shares and word-of-mouth increased the company's email sign-ups by 664%. Without use of traditional advertising or media buys, the campaign launched to positive reviews and a successful email acquisition campaign.

"As a woman-led business, this product and its resulting microsite make us incredibly proud," said Wendy Bronfein, co-founder and chief brand officer at Curio Wellness. "The website is playful, interactive and novel yet educational on the benefits of cannabinoid solutions and women's pleasure. We're thrilled it's garnering international recognition."

The award celebrates creators from around the world at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications. Launched in 2019, Clio Cannabis sets the bar for creative work in a rapidly growing industry, builds a greater understanding of a developing category, and elevates creative contributions from top talent and agencies.

OH by Curio also earned a 2021 national silver ADDY award at the industry's prestigious American Advertising Awards Gala, as part of the Admerica National Conference.

Visit the site at https://stage.oh.curiowellness.com/ .

About Planit

We're Planit. A strategic, digitally-minded agency that leads revolutions for national and global clients. Whether that's through a variety of media channels, PR, social, or the "next big thing"—if it isn't bold, creative and smart, we're not doing our job. That's why clients including Royal Building Products, CareFirst, Preen, SourceAmerica, Kiddie Academy, Sheetz, Curio and The AMES Companies trust Planit. And that's why we continue to receive stellar industry recognition, including being named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360™ List, winning the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award, and Advertising Age's Small Agency of the Year.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit curiowellness.com .

Planit Advertising, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planit Advertising