Power Systems West expands Kohler Industrial Generator Territory to include Alaska

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Systems West (PSW), a leading distributor and service provider of backup power solutions across seven Western states is now the only authorized distributor and service provider for Kohler Industrial Generators throughout the state of Alaska.

Alaska

Reliable service for backup power systems requires immediate response, certified technicians who know what they're doing, and quick access to replacement parts when needed. Power Systems West has a proven track record of providing this dependable around the clock service to its customers since 1955.

"We're proud to fully support Kohler Power Systems now in the state of Alaska," says Brad Lyons, Power Systems West President. "Our experienced team is used to navigating difficult terrain and harsh weather, to ensure uninterrupted operation of our customer's generators. We believe trust is earned by planning and delivering on our promises. We are excited that Kohler has chosen us to support this critical market."

PSW has specialized experience maintaining mission critical backup systems including those at remote cell towers and airports. Because of Alaska's vastness, its numerous airports and cell towers play a key role in the transportation and communication between communities. Power Systems West will be in place to support the network of mission critical generators in Alaska.

Power Systems West has established parts and service networks across seven states ensuring plenty of inventory of new generators and parts. The vast experience of people within PSW's team will ensure that the product has available technical support 24/7.

"We're pleased that Power Systems West is expanding its territory into the state of Alaska." said Joe Lange, senior channel manager for Kohler Power Systems. "Customers throughout Alaska will have a strong point of access for their complete power systems needs and will benefit from the significant sales and service resources available with this experienced authorized Kohler distributor. Power Systems West is a long-standing distributor and is the right partner to drive sales and service excellence in Alaska."

