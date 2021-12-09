The partnership brings cutting-edge presence detection technology together with a premier alarm monitoring service and a national dealer network to solve the high false alarm rate of the security monitoring industry

Ubiety Technologies Announces Partnership with Rapid Response Monitoring to Significantly Reduce False Alarms in Residential Security The partnership brings cutting-edge presence detection technology together with a premier alarm monitoring service and a national dealer network to solve the high false alarm rate of the security monitoring industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiety Technologies Inc., the creator of HomeAware, the first digital presence monitoring solution, announced it entered a long-term partnership with Rapid Response Monitoring, the leading provider of professional alarm monitoring services, to solve the 98% false alarm rate that challenges today's security monitoring industry.

The partnership will integrate Ubiety's Presence Detection capabilities with Rapid Response's alarm monitoring platform and procedure workflows. Ubiety's presence data delivers situational awareness about people's presence, especially during security alarms. This unique data will significantly reduce false alarm rates by providing the context necessary to augment alarm monitoring providers' confirmation, verification, and notification procedures.

The partnership also presents Rapid Response's national dealer network and its customers with Ubiety's new technology and product offering, HomeAware — the first digital presence monitoring solution for residential awareness and security. HomeAware answers the question "who's in your home?" by enabling homeowners to monitor for the presence of people quickly and reliably via their wireless devices. It provides better situational awareness than traditional security solutions without sacrificing privacy, giving homeowners the information they need to assess and act to resolve false alarms effortlessly.

"Ubiety's product and technology is key to reducing the $1.8 billion a year in costs associated with residential false alarms," said Keith Puckett, CEO and Founder of Ubiety Technologies. "We deliver the critical contextual data needed to augment and support industry standards being established by The Monitoring Association, including CS-V-01. As an industry leader and best in class technology pioneer, Rapid Response is the key partner to help us solve this industry-wide challenge."

Russell MacDonnell, Chairman/CEO at Rapid Response Monitoring stated, "Understanding who is or isn't present in a home when a Burglary alarm is triggered is a game-changer not just for monitoring centers, but for the Security Industry as a whole. It allows us to alter legacy workflow with real-time information providing a real reduction in false alarms and a customer journey never seen before in the alarm industry. We're eager to leverage this technology partnership to bring an entirely new experience to monitoring customers."

About Rapid Response Monitoring

Rapid Response is a premier provider of professional monitoring services. Their fully redundant dual UL, FM, and FDNY-certified monitoring centers are located in Syracuse, NY and Corona, CA and house rigorously trained and certified specialists providing those they protect with unmatched service. Rapid Response has a track record of combining its 30 years of experience with the technologies of tomorrow to develop customized interfaces, applications, and workflows that propel the industry forward. As stewards of the industry, Rapid Response is committed to cultivating the future of professional monitoring through collaboration with partners, constant innovation, and their dedication to the protection of life and property. www.rrms.com

About Ubiety Technologies, Inc.

Ubiety Technologies Inc. is a sensor array and data analytics company crafting state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions that enable an elevated and intuitive understanding of people's physical presence via wireless devices. Its patented hardware, presence detection engine, and software applications deliver a digital view of presence that solves detection and identification business challenges across industries. www.ubiety.io

To learn more about Ubiety's home security solution, visit www.homeaware.com

