UM Elevates Stacey Stewart to U.S. Chief Marketplace Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the elevation of Stacey Stewart to the newly-created role of U.S. Chief Marketplace Officer. Stewart, previously EVP, Managing Partner, Integrated Investment, will lead UM's Marketplace division, an agile, consultative set of services that extracts value, innovation and efficiencies for clients while driving accountability from partners. Stewart's oversight of UM's Marketplace approach focuses on creating holistic, cross-channel solutions leveraging the full suite of partner capabilities while also forming uniform operational activation and management of media. Stewart will report directly to UM U.S. CEO, Lynn Lewis.

"Stacey has done a brilliant job of evolving our investment approach into a more market-driven, culturally attuned and agile function that is poised to respond to ever-changing marketplace conditions," said Lewis. "Her industry-leading work that drives equity through investment is a cornerstone of our Marketplace approach, and there is no better leader to navigate the complexities of the media landscape as we continue to help our clients Futureproof their businesses."

Stewart has spearheaded several recent equity-driven marketplace initiatives including the launch of "Sound It Out" with the Ad Council, helping to raise $100K in donated media support for the program, which supports mental health for middle schoolers within the Black and Brown communities. Stewart is also integral to the industry-leading Equity Upfront work UM is driving in partnership with Mediabrands to raise visibility and investment in Black-owned and Black-targeted media businesses.

"The investment landscape is a rapidly evolving space and our Marketplace approach reflects the changing needs of our clients and our commitment to help them be future-ready, today," said Stewart. "The work I will be leading will supercharge our efforts around driving greater media responsibility and marketplace equity, which is critical to the success of our industry."

