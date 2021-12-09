Woodstock Sterile Solutions Granted U.S. Patent for Cold Blow-Fill-Seal Packaging System and Process

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it has secured a U.S. patent for a cold BFS packaging and system process. This new method of advanced aseptic manufacturing helps to minimize the temperature impact on thermally sensitive molecules, such as biologics, throughout the BFS manufacturing process.

"At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, our team is constantly innovating to improve on our industry-leading BFS formulation and manufacturing capabilities to expand the use of BFS technology to more products and markets. We work with a number of organizations in the respiratory and ophthalmic markets, and this patented technology opens up BFS to others in the industry who have expressed concerns about how the use of elevated temperatures during BFS could potentially affect the integrity of heat-sensitive products, including large molecule formulations and biologics," says Paul Josephs, CEO of Woodstock Sterile Solutions.

The BFS process forms the container, fills it with product and seals it in less than 15 seconds, all under aseptic conditions without human intervention. The process utilizes heat to melt the plastic resin to form the container, and the residual heat generated during this phase of the process could make the product susceptible to heat-related damages, including denaturing and precipitation. This is especially true when it comes to biologics, such as vaccines, proteins, monoclonal antibodies, blood or blood components, allergenics, and gene therapies.

"BFS drastically reduces the contamination risks associated with the primary filling of pharmaceutical liquids, lowering the potential for microbial contamination or foreign particulate as compared to traditional glass vial manufacturing," says Dr. Waiken Wong, Manager of Development Engineering at Woodstock Sterile Solutions. "We have the most experience in the industry handling large molecules in BFS, and we are looking to expand. With the addition of this patented process, Woodstock has a viable solution that gives us the ability to maintain optimum temperature balance throughout the BFS process. This ensures both the integrity of biologic and other thermally sensitive molecules as well as the BFS containers themselves."

Dr. Wong will deliver a presentation on Woodstock Sterile Solutions' BFS technology and its patented cold BFS packaging process during an online seminar hosted by Contract Pharma on February 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. For information on attending the webinar, contact us by visiting: https://woodstocksterilesolutions.com/contact.

For more information on Woodstock Sterile Solutions, visit https://woodstocksterilesolutions.com.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic, and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make, and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Woodstock Sterile Solutions