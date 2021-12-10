Concentric AB changes the date for Interim Report for the full year 2021 and invites to a conference call

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric ABs Board of Directors has decided to change the publication date of the Interim Report for the full year 2021 to Wednesday 16 February 2022, at 08.00 (CET), instead of Wednesday 9 February 2022, as previously announced. The publication of the Interim Report on 16 February 2022, will be followed by a conference call at 10.00 (CET) hosted by President and CEO David Woolley and CFO Marcus Whitehouse.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

Use the link above for the easiest way to join the conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Denmark: +45 787 232 50

Finland: +358 981 710 520

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 52

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9272

Agenda

09.50 Conference number is opened

10.00 Presentation of the Interim Report for the full year 2021

10.30 Q&A

11.00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

For additional information, please contact

David Woolley (President and CEO) or Marcus Whitehouse (CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or e-mail: info@concentricab.com

