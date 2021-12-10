EDGEOUT Records Announces ROCK'N Holiday EP Featuring ASHBA, The Revelries And The Jacks

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGEOUT Records is excited to announce the release of ROCK'N Holiday, a three-song EP featuring revered guitar-dance artist ASHBA (the founder of GDM, a sub genre of electronic music), Nashville-based pop-rock outfit The Revelries and LA rock quartet The Jacks. An offering to spread holiday cheer, the new collection features "A Christmas Storm," a medley of numerous traditional tunes ("God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Carol Of The Bells," "Joy To The World" and "Hark The Herald Angels Sing") reimagined via ASHBA's innovative style, "In The Bleak Midwinter" by the Jacks, and a brand new, lively rendition of "Jingle Bells" from The Revelries, a song which is exclusive to this EP. Watch the music video for "Jingle Bells" on YouTube HERE and stream the EP in its entirety on all platforms HERE.

EDGEOUT Records signs young rock musicians that successfully complete an exclusive artist development program, "The Studio." The label's mission is to develop every aspect of an artist's career including their overall sound, song structure, live stage performance, image/branding, personal wellness, and the art of the music business. EDGEOUT also signs established rock artists and their specialty projects.

EDGEOUT's global distribution, marketing and promotion services is handled through an exclusive label service agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG/UMe), the world's leading music-based entertainment company. With this agreement, EDGEOUT has the ability to work closely with UMG's labels to break artists around the world.

ROCK'N Holiday track listing:

ASHBA — "A Christmas Storm"

The Jacks — "In The Bleak Midwinter"

The Revelries — "Jingle Bells"

ABOUT EDGEOUT RECORDS:

EDGEOUT Records officially launched in December 2018 with a mission to find the world's next up-and-coming rock bands and artists, giving them access to "THE STUDIO" artist development program.

