Orro Adds Profit Line Distributing to Lineup Latest Move Increases Availability for Professionals in Northern California and Nevada for the World's Smartest Light Switch

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced the addition of Novato, Calif.-based Profit Line Distributing to its lineup of nationwide distributors. Amid strong pro-channel demand and a rapid expansion of Orro's dealer base, Profit Line marks the fifth major distributor, this time increasing access in the Northern California and Northern Nevada markets, plus Hawaii.

As a premier provider of audio, video and surveillance equipment, Profit Line Distributing prides itself in outstanding customer service, system design, programming and the best lineup of products—now including Orro One Pro, a human-centric, wellness-driven lighting and smart home control system . Orro unifies the many smart home devices that builders and integrators are already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, the system provides integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring, Ecobee and soon Control4.

"Orro not only offers our customers a new option for wellness-oriented lighting, but it allows us to offer new levels of integration and intelligent controls for pro audio, security and other systems," says Patrick Pack, vice president of sales for Profit Line. "No other control system provides that same level of opportunity for our pro customers in the form factor of a light switch."

Meanwhile, Orro unlocks new revenue opportunities for Profit Line's customers, via an easy-to-install, easy to sell, smart living system. The system not only provides automated, intelligent lighting controls that learn and adapt to homeowners' habits but also offers simple setup and painless compatibility for professional installers.

"Whether it's home builders, pro audio and smart home integrators or lighting professionals, interest in Orro has steadily grown, so we couldn't be happier about expanding access," says Patrick Gall (PG), head of channel development for Orro. "Profit Line will help to share the experience of human-centric, wellness-driven lighting with more homeowners, while increasing profits for professionals who offer our systems in the important markets of Northern California and Nevada."

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians and installers, visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit: www.GetOrro.com

About Profit Line Distributing

Founded in 1998, Profit Line Distributing is a wholesale electronics distribution company serving Northern California, Northern Nevada and Hawaii. Locally owned and operated, the company sells and distributes top national brands of audio, video and surveillance equipment to the professional audio video community. With a staff that boasts more than 100 years of combined industry experience, the company prides itself on strong, value-added relationships.

