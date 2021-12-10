RWE Wins a 2021 S&P Platts Global Energy Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE was awarded the accolade of Award of Excellence: Upstream Transformation at the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards last night. The event often described as the "Oscars" of energy, was held virtually and in-person at the Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.

The award recognizes and acknowledges the targets the company has set for itself. RWE went through one of the largest changes in the industrial energy sector, transforming into one of the globally leading renewable energy companies. RWE is living the energy transition with a global strategy of carbon-neutrality by 2040. This ambition is coupled with international growth and investment ambitions: expanding its powerful and green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts and investing €50 billion gross by 2030.

Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and Photovoltaics of RWE Renewables commented: "It is truly an honor to have RWE's achievements recognized by this prestigious award. RWE is committed to a decarbonized future with a commitment to growth in renewable technologies. Renewable green growth and deployment across the United States will be essential to support industrial decarbonization and ambitious green targets that are being set across the globe. RWE will be a key partner to deliver green projects for successful communities and societies of the future."

The U.S. accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group's renewables capacity playing a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and get to net zero by 2040. RWE constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing solar, energy storage and wind projects in the U.S. The RWE group is currently executing more than 1 GWh of energy storage projects globally. For more information, go to www.americas.rwe.com.

