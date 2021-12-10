VegasSlotsOnline: How Much Could You Win Betting on Five of the Biggest Blowouts in Sports?

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We all love an underdog as sports fans, but sometimes the David versus Goliath storyline doesn't go quite to plan. December has already brought multiple record-breaking losses in professional sports, from the basketball court to the soccer field.

At VegasSlotsOnline News , these recent mind-blowing results got us thinking... how much could you have won if you had placed a $100 bet on these scorelines, or any similarly shocking blowouts in the world of sports? We've compiled a list of five to find out .

Betting odds for five of the biggest blowouts in sporting history.

Whether it's the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA or UFC's Jose Aldo, these staggering losses could have turned $100 into thousands in profit for lucky bettors. The list demonstrates just how much odds vary, with a wager on Brazil's semifinal embarrassment in the 2014 FIFA World Cup returning over 50 times more profit than some others.

Not only this, VSO News has assessed future events to find comparative prices. A wager on the Arizona Cardinals' infamous 2012 blowout in the NFL would have secured odds of +1100. That's akin to a current wager on the Chicago White Sox to take victory in MLB this season with FanDuel.

