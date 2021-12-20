ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) ("ALJ") announced results today for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021.

ALJ is a holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries during the fourth quarter included Faneuil, Inc. ("Faneuil"), and Phoenix Color Corp. ("Phoenix"). Faneuil is a leading provider of call center services, back-office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to governmental and commercial clients across the United States. Phoenix is a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

ALJ completed the sale of Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More ("Carpets") in February 2021. As such, Carpets' results of operations are excluded from continuing operations presented below and are presented as discontinued operations.

Investment Highlights – Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021

Consolidated Results for ALJ

ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $111.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , an increase of $13.9 million , or 14.2%, compared to $97.8 million for the three months ended September 30 , 2020. The increase was driven by the higher production in healthcare and transportation verticals as well as one state unemployment contract at Faneuil. ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $103.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

ALJ recognized net income from continuing operations of $1.1 million and income per share from continuing operations of $0.03 (diluted) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.2 million and income per share from continuing operations of $0.03 (diluted) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , respectively. The decrease in net income is due to a smaller benefit from income taxes in the current quarter versus prior year. ALJ recognized a net loss from continuing operations of $3.5 million and loss per share from continuing operations of $0.08 (diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , an increase of $1.8 million , or 19.9%, compared to $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 . The increase was driven by higher volumes in the transportation vertical, one state unemployment contract, and exit from a loss generating healthcare contract at Faneuil. ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .

ALJ recognized consolidated net revenue of $440.9 million for fiscal 2021, an increase of $90.8 million , or 25.9%, compared to $350.1 million for fiscal 2020. The increase was driven by the start of production for new contracts and increased volume for existing contracts at Faneuil and higher component sales primarily related to trade sales at Phoenix.

ALJ recognized a net loss from continuing operations of $3.6 million and loss per share from continuing operations of $0.08 (diluted) for fiscal 2021, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $64.2 million and loss per share from continuing operations of $1.52 (diluted) for fiscal 2020. Net loss from continuing operations for fiscal 2020 reflected a $56.5 million non-cash and non-recurring impairment of goodwill. Excluding such impairment of goodwill, ALJ recognized a net loss from continuing operations of $7.7 million and loss per share from continuing operations of $0.18 (diluted) for fiscal 2020. The improvement in net loss is due to higher business activity at Faneuil and Phoenix.

ALJ recognized adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $33.7 million for fiscal 2021, an increase of $9.6 million , or 40.0%, compared to $24.0 million for fiscal 2020. The increase was driven by the start of new contracts and operational improvements at existing contracts for Faneuil and higher component sales primarily related to trade sales at Phoenix .

ALJ estimates lower consolidated net revenue for the three months ending December 31, 2021 in the range of $100.0 million to $105.5 million , as we have exited from unprofitable contracts at Faneuil, compared to $111.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 .

Jess Ravich, Chief Executive Officer of ALJ, said, "Results for the quarter were above prior year as Faneuil continued to benefit from state unemployment related contracts, conclusion of certain unprofitable legacy contracts, and operational efficiencies. Phoenix continued to provide strong overall results with volumes increasing for education components and books."





Three Months Ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts

2021



2020



$ Change

Net revenue

$ 111,668



$ 97,807



$ 13,861

Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenue



86,134





76,597





9,537

Selling, general, and administrative expense



22,227





18,480





3,747

Gain on disposal of assets, net



—





(25)





25

Total operating expenses



108,361





95,052





13,309

Operating income



3,307





2,755





552

Other (expense) income:























Interest expense, net



(2,534)





(2,552)





18

Total other expense, net



(2,534)





(2,552)





18

Income from continuing operations before income taxes



773





203





570

Benefit from income taxes



290





1,035





(745)

Net income from continuing operations



1,063





1,238





(175)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



—





(178)





178

Net income

$ 1,063



$ 1,060



$ 3

Income (loss) per share of common stock–basic:























Continuing operations

$ 0.03



$ 0.03









Discontinued operations

$ —



$ —









Net income per share

$ 0.03



$ 0.03









Income (loss) per share of common stock–diluted:























Continuing operations

$ 0.02



$ 0.02









Discontinued operations

$ —



$ —









Net income per share

$ 0.02



$ 0.02









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:























Basic



42,355





42,227









Diluted



54,431





53,451















Year Ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts

2021



2020



$ Change

Net revenue

$ 440,853



$ 350,053



$ 90,800

Costs and expenses:























Cost of revenue



355,245





282,488





72,757

Selling, general, and administrative expense



76,688





67,284





9,404

Impairment of goodwill



—





56,492





(56,492)

Gain on disposal of assets, net



(191)





(324)





133

Total operating expenses



431,742





405,940





25,802

Operating income (loss)



9,111





(55,887)





64,998

Other (expense) income:























Interest expense, net



(10,190)





(10,528)





338

Interest from legal settlement



—





200





(200)

Loss on debt extinguishment



(2,072)





—





(2,072)

Total other expense, net



(12,262)





(10,328)





(1,934)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(3,151)





(66,215)





63,064

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes



(429)





2,043





(2,472)

Net loss from continuing operations



(3,580)





(64,172)





60,592

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(1,063)





(3,502)





2,439

Net loss

$ (4,643)



$ (67,674)



$ 63,031

Loss per share of common stock–basic and diluted:























Continuing operations

$ (0.08)



$ (1.52)









Discontinued operations

$ (0.03)



$ (0.08)









Net loss per share

$ (0.11)



$ (1.60)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding– basic and diluted



42,329





42,186











Results for Faneuil

Anna Van Buren, CEO of Faneuil, stated, "Faneuil continued a strong performance in the fourth quarter, ending the fiscal year with year over year revenue growth of 31.7% and adjusted EBITDA improvement of 72.7%. The largest contributor to adjusted EBITDA in the last quarter was a short term unemployment contract that concluded in September."

Faneuil recognized net revenue of $82.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $68.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net revenue increased $14.0 million, or 20.5%, mainly attributable to a $14.1 million and $6.5 million increase in revenues from new and existing customers, respectively, partially offset by a $6.4 million reduction driven by the completion of customer contracts. Faneuil recognized net revenue of $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $3.1 million, or 78.1%, driven by higher volumes in the transportation vertical, one state unemployment contract, and exit from a loss generating healthcare contract. Faneuil recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million from the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Faneuil recognized net revenue of $325.2 million for fiscal 2021 compared to $247.0 million for fiscal 2020. Net revenue increased $78.2 million, or 31.7%, due to a $77.8 million and $17.9 million increase in revenues from new and existing customers, respectively, partially offset by a $17.5 million reduction driven by the completion of customer contracts.

Faneuil segment adjusted EBITDA was $19.3 million for fiscal 2021 compared to $11.2 million for fiscal 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased $8.1 million, or 72.7%, driven by the start of new contracts, operational improvements at existing contracts, reduced costs for medical and workers compensation claims, offset somewhat by losses incurred for one healthcare contract that ended in October 2021.

Faneuil estimates its net revenue for the three months ending December 31, 2021 to be in the range of $75.0 million to $79.0 million, compared to $86.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Faneuil contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of September 30, 2021 was $196.4 million, compared to $245.6 million as of September 30, 2020 and $215.6 million as of June 30, 2021. Faneuil's total contract backlog as of September 30, 2021 was $450.8 million as compared to $613.9 million as of September 30, 2020 and $506.3 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in total Faneuil backlog from September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 was primarily the result of negotiating an early termination of a large unprofitable contract, and services provided in the normal course of business for long-term contracts outstanding on September 30, 2021. A recent large long-term transportation award is not yet reflected in the September 30, 2021 backlog as the contract was not signed at September 30, 2021.

Results for Phoenix

Marc Reisch, CEO of Phoenix, stated, "Fourth quarter revenues were flat versus prior year. Higher book sales were offset by lower planned beauty packaging sales. Fourth quarter segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, versus prior year, was down $0.4 million primarily due to higher executive performance-based compensation expense. Excluding this increased expense, segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.3 million. The $12.6 million, or 12.2% increase in our full year revenues, versus prior year, was due to higher trade and education component sales, as well as higher sales from a strategic supply agreement. Higher book sales were offset by lower planned beauty packaging sales. The full year increase of $3.6 million, or 21.6%, of segment adjusted EBITDA, versus prior year, was due primarily to the higher component sales significantly offset by higher executive performance-based compensation expense. Excluding this increased expense, full year segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $5.8 million or 34.9%"

Phoenix recognized net revenue of $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $29.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, flat versus prior year. Phoenix recognized net revenue of $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.4 million, or 6.5%, primarily due to higher bonus expense. Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Phoenix recognized net revenue of $115.6 million for fiscal 2021 compared to $103.0 million for fiscal 2020. Net revenue increased $12.6 million, or 12.2%, due to higher trade component and book sales.

Phoenix recognized segment adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million for fiscal 2021 compared to $16.7 million for fiscal 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.6 million, or 21.6%, as a result of higher component sales primarily related to trade sales.

Phoenix estimates its net revenue for the three months ending December 31, 2021 to be in the range of $25.0 million to $26.5 million, compared to $25.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Phoenix contract backlog expected to be realized within the next twelve months as of September 30, 2021 was $69.8 million, compared to $65.0 million as of September 30, 2020 and $71.3 million as of June 30, 2021. Phoenix's total contract backlog as of September 30, 2021 was $274.7 million as compared to $324.7 million as of September 30, 2020 and $294.2 million as of June 30, 2021.The decrease in Phoenix backlog on September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 was primarily driven by product delivery in the normal course of business for purchase orders outstanding on September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, presentations, and webcasts, we may present certain adjusted financial measures that are not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to complement the GAAP financial information presented in this release because management believes they present information regarding ALJ that is useful to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measure.

We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our company. ALJ defines segment adjusted EBITDA as segment net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, litigation loss, recovery of litigation loss, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, loan amendment expenses, fair value of warrants issued in connection with loan amendments, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, gain on disposal of assets, net, income taxes, loss on debt extinguishment, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison. Below are reconciliations of our net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to consolidated adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands

2021



2020



$ Change

Net income

$ 1,063



$ 1,060



$ 3

Depreciation and amortization



6,655





5,111





1,544

Interest expense



2,534





2,552





(18)

Acquisition/disposition-related expense



286





—





286

Security event expenses



236





—





236

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



100





200





(100)

Stock-based compensation



37





69





(32)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



—





178





(178)

Bank fees accreted to term loans



—





300





(300)

Gain on disposal of assets, net



—





(25)





25

Restructuring and cost reduction initiatives



(27)





424





(451)

Benefit from income taxes



(290)





(1,036)





746

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations

$ 10,594



$ 8,833



$ 1,761







Year Ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands

2021



2020



$ Change

Net loss

$ (4,643)



$ (67,674)



$ 63,031

Depreciation and amortization



21,567





19,786





1,781

Interest expense



10,190





10,528





(338)

Loss on debt extinguishment



2,072





—





2,072

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



1,200





1,100





100

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



1,063





3,502





(2,439)

Fair value of warrants issued in connection with loan amendments



—





716





(716)

Bank fees accreted to term loans



900





600





300

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



429





(2,043)





2,472

Acquisition/disposition-related expense



286





99





187

Restructuring and cost reduction initiatives



261





1,863





(1,602)

Security event expenses



236





—





236

Stock-based compensation



163





381





(218)

Loan amendment expenses



131





475





(344)

Impairment of goodwill



—





56,492





(56,492)

Recovery of litigation loss



—





(1,256)





1,256

Interest from legal settlement



—





(200)





200

Gain on disposal of assets, net



(191)





(324)





133

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations

$ 33,664



$ 24,045



$ 9,619



Supplemental Consolidated Financial Information - Segment Net Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and Debt





Three Months Ended September 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Segment Net Revenue































Faneuil

$ 82,079



$ 68,117



$ 13,962





20.5 % Phoenix



29,589





29,690





(101)





(0.3) % Total Segment Net Revenue

$ 111,668



$ 97,807



$ 13,861





14.2 %







































































Three Months Ended September 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Segment Adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 6,960



$ 3,909



$ 3,051





78.1 % Phoenix



5,557





5,944





(387)





(6.5) % Corporate



(1,923)





(1,020)





(903)





(88.5) % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,594



$ 8,833



$ 1,761





19.9 %





Year Ended September 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Segment Net Revenue































Faneuil

$ 325,226



$ 247,032



$ 78,194





31.7 % Phoenix Color



115,627





103,021





12,606





12.2 % Total Segment Net Revenue

$ 440,853



$ 350,053



$ 90,800





25.9 %







































































Year Ended September 30,

















Amounts in thousands

2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Segment Adjusted EBITDA































Faneuil

$ 19,332



$ 11,197



$ 8,135





72.7 % Phoenix Color



20,331





16,723





3,608





21.6 % Corporate



(5,999)





(3,875)





(2,124)





(54.8) % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,664



$ 24,045



$ 9,619





40.0 %

As of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, consolidated debt and consolidated net debt were comprised of the following (exclusive of deferred financing costs):





September 30,



September 30,

Amounts in thousands

2021



2020

Term loan payable

$ 100,076



$ 80,733

Line of credit



5,490





14,417

Equipment financing agreements



—





3,610

Finance leases



1,097





5,337

Total debt



106,663





104,097



















Cash



2,276





6,050

Net debt

$ 104,387



$ 98,047



As of September 30, 2021, ALJ was in compliance with all debt covenants.





Financial Covenants Compliance



September 30, 2021



(actual)



(required) Leverage Ratio



2.98



< 4.50 Fixed Charges Ratio



1.46



> 1.00

* As defined by ALJ's debt agreement.

Investor Conference Call Details

ALJ will host an investor conference call on January 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time by using the following dial-in information and Conference ID/Passcode:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 327 6551

Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317 5266

Conference ID/Passcode: ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

Participants can also access ALJ's investor conference call using the following webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2172/43907. A playback of the investor conference call will be available within 24 hours using the same webcast URL.

About ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States, and (ii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

ALJ's fiscal 2021 earnings release and related communications contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements include information regarding our expectations, impact of COVID-19, goals or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements about our financial projections and business growth, our plans to reduce capital expenditures and deleverage our balance sheet, our ability to achieve target adjusted EBITDA margins on customer contracts, the impact of new customer contracts for Faneuil, the impact of new Faneuil contracts on Faneuil's financial results, and other statements including the words "will" and "expect" and similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results or performance may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

