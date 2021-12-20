Cheech & Chong™, legendary comedy duo will launch a large scale collectible brand titled, "My Homies™". The first series will be a non-fungible token (NFT) art collection titled "Homies in Dreamland" with art by Jermaine Rogers.

Cheech & Chong™, legendary comedy duo will launch a large scale collectible brand titled, "My Homies™". The first series will be a non-fungible token (NFT) art collection titled "Homies in Dreamland" with art by Jermaine Rogers.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary comedy duo, Cheech & Chong (Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong) through Easy Partners LLC, will launch a large scale collectible brand titled, "My Homies™" by Cheech & Chong™. Teamed with artist, Jermaine Rogers, they are creating an official, non-fungible token (NFT) art collectible series titled "Homies in Dreamland", bringing to life new characters and storylines while simultaneously celebrating Cheech & Chong's 50+ year career of commercial and cultural success.

Jermaine Rogers, an established artist and collectible creator, is known for poster art created for Childish Gambino, David Bowie, Tool, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Run The Jewels and many others.

"As many know, I am deeply involved in the art community. As an early believer, I am glad we are introducing an NFT project now, ushering in a new era of branding for the duo and the art community." – Cheech Marin

"NFTs are a new way for people to express themselves and reach out to others. Art is connecting with others and reaching the deeper parts of self. This can bring people from the NFT world into the world of Cheech and Chong, and together in the world of NFTs." – Tommy Chong

The "Homies in Dreamland" collection will release January of 2022. The holders of the NFT art collectible will gain access to a variety of utility, including future airdrops and special access/utility tokens randomly inserted throughout the collection. To-be-announced benefits will be attached to the tokens like merchandise, autographed items, and airdrops of art by Billy Perkins, who has a long-time association with Cheech and Chong.

Easy Partners LLC has teamed with all-star production team (Atomic Partners) and experienced blockchain technology group (MainNet Production & Consulting) for a secure, and impactful launch. The team consists of:

Joe Bradley – Atomic Partners (Executive Producer)

Michael Keen - MNPC (Producer)

Casey Keen & Nikki Wollesen - (Directors, Community, Social)

Jay Grigalunas – (Project Management)

Andy Cinquino , Gary Geck , Rob Newman , Jacob Raim and Matt Smith - (Tech, Security, Community)

Jermaine Rogers (Creative Director)

Ed Herrera - (Creative Manager)

CheechandChong.com

EasyPartners.net

Atomic.Partners

MNPC.io

JermaineRogers.com

BillyPerkinsArt.com

HoodVangogh.com

Cheech & Chong, Easy Partners LLC, and the production teams are dedicated to creating an iconic and long-lasting presence in the collectible, NFT, and art communities. More information regarding release dates, social channels, NFT pricing, and more will be announced soon.

Visit us on Twitter: @MyHomies



Join the Discord Community: Homies in Dreamland

Joe Bradley

WithAtomic@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Easy Partners LLC