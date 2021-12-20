CULTA Wins Prestigious Marketing and Cannabis Awards for Design and Apparel

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA , Maryland's top producer of high-qualify craft cannabis, is proud to announce that its been the recipient of multiple prestigious design awards. These awards were distributed by the MarCom Awards and Explore Maryland Cannabis in both general marketing and cannabis-specific awards categories.

The CULTA Sphinx t-shirt is one of several designs recognized at the MarCom Awards and Explore Maryland Cannabis Awards

CULTA received the platinum, gold, and honorable mention awards for its Bat Brew, 7/10, and Sphinx t-shirt designs, respectively, at the 2021 MarCom Awards. The MarCom Awards is an annual international competition for marketing and communication professionals and receives over 6,000 print and digital entries from dozens of countries each year. Since its inception in 2004, it has grown into one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world and honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity of industry professionals.

"It's always a great feeling being recognized for hard work," said CULTA Creative Director Chris 'Cheeto' Batten. "Even though CULTA is overflowing with great individual talent, it's being part of a team that makes it special. Over the years, we've been able to build a great roster of designers and illustrators, and I'm glad that our collective work is being celebrated this year by the MarCom Awards."

CULTA was also the recipient of the "Best Cannabis Clothing Product" award at the Explore Maryland Cannabis 2021 Awards, an annual awards show that focuses on highlighting the best cannabis dispensaries, companies, and products in the greater Baltimore area. Made up of cannabis advocates, patients, and industry members, the Explore Maryland Cannabis mission is to build an informed cannabis community in the state. This annual awards ceremony is just one small part of their cannabis ecosystem, which includes community education, outreach, and legislative advocacy.

"We're thrilled that Explore Maryland Cannabis recognized our clothing line this year," said Renier Fee, senior director of marketing at CULTA. "Not only are we one of the fastest growing and most popular craft cannabis brands in Maryland, but apparently we're also the most stylish. Thanks to everyone who voted. Head to our online store at www.ShopCulta.com to find out why we won the award this year."

CULTA sells the individual items in its clothing and accessory line both online and at its flagship dispensary located at 215 Key Highway in Baltimore . Items available for purchase include the award-winning Bat Brew, 7/10, and Sphinx t-shirts, in addition to outerwear, smell-proof bags, and a variety of accessories, including hats, socks, lighters, ashtrays, and rolling trays.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

CULTA MEDIA CONTACT

Renier Fee

Renier.Fee@Culta.io

www.Culta.io

(PRNewsfoto/Culta LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culta LLC