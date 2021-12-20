DrLupo surpasses $10 million in lifetime fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 24-hour Build Against Cancer livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTube Gaming creator and dedicated St. Jude supporter DrLupo surpassed a $10 million cumulative fundraising milestone for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® , spanning four years of support. This accomplishment came during DrLupo's annual Build Against Cancer livestream which concluded Sunday, Dec. 19, at noon CT, raising more than $892,000 in 24 hours for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The fundraising milestone is a St. Jude record for most money ever raised by a single creator. Connecting with St. Jude patients during his visits to St. Jude inspired DrLupo to rally his community and achieve incredible fundraising feats. In 2019, DrLupo was recognized as Content Creator of the Year by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the positive impact of his work. Following his many years of support, DrLupo and his wife, known by her gamertag MrsDrLupo, celebrated surpassing $10 million by watching a montage of thank-you videos, including one expressing gratitude from Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.

"DrLupo, MrsDrLupo and their dedicated online fans have made such a significant impact on St. Jude Children's Research Hospital throughout the years and we are filled with gratitude for their tremendous support," said Shadyac. "DrLupo, MrsDrLupo and their six-year-old son Charlie have a genuine connection with St. Jude that extends beyond using their expansive reach to raise funds for its lifesaving mission. They have spent countless hours connecting with St. Jude patients and playing games with them and their families. This weekend, they did what no other content creator has done before by surpassing a $10 million cumulative fundraising milestone. We thank them and celebrate the extraordinary dedication they continue to show for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Their support is instrumental in helping us fuel the six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that triples its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world who get cancer each year."

The $10 million milestone was accomplished during a science segment with Charlie, as he worked on a robot and conducted experiments, raising $52,000. Creators Annemunition, BigCheeseKIT and Zayde Wolf joined to play a round of UNO, raising $50,000.

A special appearance was also made by Hayley Arceneaux, a St. Jude physician assistant and former patient-turned-astronaut, who shared her experience traveling to space on Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth that benefited St. Jude last September. DrLupo and his family attended the history-making launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Build Against Cancer is supported by DrLupo's management company, Loaded, as well as organizations like American Airlines, Secret Lab Chairs, Logitech, Gillette, NZXT, Verizon, Samsung, Kings Coast Coffee and 2k. Additionally, the 24-hour livestream is powered by Tiltify, the creator-first fundraising platform.

Build Against Cancer moved to YouTube this year following DrLupo's deal to stream exclusively with YouTube Gaming. To stay up to date on the latest gaming and content creator activities that support St. Jude, follow @StJudePLAYLIVE and @StJude on Twitter and Instagram.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

