DTiQ™ Selects alwaysAI® Platform to Power Next-Generation Computer Vision Applications

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ™, the world's leading provider of next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed video services for restaurants, convenience stores, and specialty retailers selects computer vision platform leader, alwaysAI®, to help power their video analytics AI. With alwaysAI, DTiQ's video analytics are able to provide customers even greater results, creating tremendous ROI for DTiQ's customers and revolutionizing how restaurant and retail locations can be managed.

"We've long since believed that existing video can do so much more to help run a better business, and our customers are seeking just that – accurate and reliable real-time data of their operations and processes. This partnership helps DTiQ fast-track the next generation of our Computer Vision AI, analytics, IoT, and machine learning solutions to increase value for our 45,000+ customers," says Mike Coffey, CEO of DTiQ.

"Computer Vision applications, particularly with the alwaysAI® platform, provide the powerful solutions to deliver cutting-edge video analytics, together with DTiQ industry solutions and expertise, it creates completely new value on the market". says Krzysztof Osiński, SVP of R&D at DTiQ.

alwaysAI® will initially work with DTiQ to offer their customers intelligent video solutions to detect and track individual customers, with enhanced privacy masking for GDPR compliance, and give operators the ability to optimize for each customer, including speed-of-service, and end-to-end operational efficiency.

"The powerful combination of Computer Vision AI and video analytics is transforming retail environments by providing actionable insights into their operations. We are excited to work with DTiQ to deliver increased ROI for all of their customers worldwide." says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI®.

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing Computer Vision applications on IoT devices. We unleash real-time insights to help businesses drive higher ROI, and make Computer Vision come alive on the Edge - where work and life happen. For more information, visit www.alwaysai.co .

About DTiQ™

DTiQ™ improves how restaurants, convenience stores, and retail locations are managed. It is the world's leading provider of intelligent video-based surveillance and loss prevention services, combining state-of-the-art surveillance equipment with advanced, cloud-based analytics and managed services. DTiQ has been in business for over 20 years, enhancing over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while protecting trillions of dollars of assets. DTiQ has over 45,000 customers including corporations and/or franchisees such as Adidas, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Golf Town, Dunkin, McDonald's, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines, and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.dtiq.com

